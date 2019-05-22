Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 5

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Benintendi lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.266
|Betts rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|.290
|Moreland 1b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.238
|Bogaerts ss
|6
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Devers 3b
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.315
|Chavis 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Vazquez dh
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Bradley Jr. cf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Leon c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Totals
|46
|6
|10
|6
|5
|9
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard 2b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Smoak 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.220
|1-Urena pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Tellez dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.254
|Grichuk rf-cf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Galvis ss
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.263
|Drury lf-rf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Davis cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.103
|a-McKinney ph-rf-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Maile c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.143
|b-Jansen ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.189
|Totals
|50
|5
|11
|5
|3
|13
|Boston
|002
|000
|110
|001
|1—6
|10
|0
|Toronto
|000
|100
|111
|001
|0—5
|11
|0
a-pinch hit for Davis in the 7th. b-singled for Maile in the 9th.
1-ran for Smoak in the 10th.
LOB_Boston 8, Toronto 9. 2B_Bradley Jr. (5), Smoak (6), Drury 2 (10). HR_Devers (6), off Law; Betts (8), off Biagini; Chavis (10), off Cordero; Guerrero Jr. (5), off Porcello; Smoak (7), off Barnes; Tellez (9), off Hembree. RBIs_Betts (24), Moreland 2 (34), Bogaerts (32), Devers (27), Chavis (25), Guerrero Jr. (11), Smoak (22), Tellez (25), Maile (5), Jansen (10). SB_Betts (5). CS_Bogaerts (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Bogaerts 3, Devers, Vazquez); Toronto 4 (Sogard 2, Drury 2). RISP_Boston 2 for 10; Toronto 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Moreland 2, Leon, McKinney. GIDP_Moreland, Bradley Jr..
DP_Toronto 2 (Sogard, Galvis, Smoak), (Galvis, Guerrero Jr., McKinney).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Porcello
|6
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|80
|4.45
|Workman, H, 9
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|28
|2.42
|Barnes, H, 7
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|1.80
|Walden
|2
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|37
|1.59
|Brasier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.05
|Hembree, W, 1-0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|25
|3.27
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez
|6
|4
|2
|2
|2
|5
|91
|3.79
|Hudson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|23
|3.57
|Law
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|33
|5.40
|Giles
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.31
|Biagini
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|33
|3.68
|Cordero, L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|6.75
Inherited runners-scored_Cordero 1-0. HBP_Sanchez 2 (Bradley Jr.,Chavis). WP_Sanchez.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.
T_4:30. A_18,285 (53,506).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.