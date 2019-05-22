Listen Live Sports

Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 5

May 22, 2019 11:54 pm
 
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Benintendi lf 5 0 1 0 1 2 .266
Betts rf 3 2 1 1 3 1 .290
Moreland 1b 5 0 1 2 1 1 .238
Bogaerts ss 6 0 3 1 0 1 .286
Devers 3b 6 1 1 1 0 1 .315
Chavis 2b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .283
Vazquez dh 6 0 1 0 0 1 .298
Bradley Jr. cf 5 2 1 0 0 1 .158
Leon c 5 0 0 0 0 0 .184
Totals 46 6 10 6 5 9
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Sogard 2b 6 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Guerrero Jr. 3b 6 1 2 1 0 1 .253
Smoak 1b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .220
1-Urena pr-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Tellez dh 5 1 2 1 1 2 .254
Grichuk rf-cf 6 0 1 0 0 1 .241
Galvis ss 6 1 1 0 0 3 .263
Drury lf-rf 6 1 2 0 0 1 .214
Davis cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .103
a-McKinney ph-rf-1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .234
Maile c 2 0 0 1 1 1 .143
b-Jansen ph-c 2 0 1 1 0 1 .189
Totals 50 5 11 5 3 13
Boston 002 000 110 001 1—6 10 0
Toronto 000 100 111 001 0—5 11 0

a-pinch hit for Davis in the 7th. b-singled for Maile in the 9th.

1-ran for Smoak in the 10th.

LOB_Boston 8, Toronto 9. 2B_Bradley Jr. (5), Smoak (6), Drury 2 (10). HR_Devers (6), off Law; Betts (8), off Biagini; Chavis (10), off Cordero; Guerrero Jr. (5), off Porcello; Smoak (7), off Barnes; Tellez (9), off Hembree. RBIs_Betts (24), Moreland 2 (34), Bogaerts (32), Devers (27), Chavis (25), Guerrero Jr. (11), Smoak (22), Tellez (25), Maile (5), Jansen (10). SB_Betts (5). CS_Bogaerts (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Bogaerts 3, Devers, Vazquez); Toronto 4 (Sogard 2, Drury 2). RISP_Boston 2 for 10; Toronto 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Moreland 2, Leon, McKinney. GIDP_Moreland, Bradley Jr..

DP_Toronto 2 (Sogard, Galvis, Smoak), (Galvis, Guerrero Jr., McKinney).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Porcello 6 3 1 1 0 4 80 4.45
Workman, H, 9 1 2 1 1 2 1 28 2.42
Barnes, H, 7 1 1 1 1 0 1 20 1.80
Walden 2 4 1 1 1 3 37 1.59
Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 3.05
Hembree, W, 1-0 2 1 1 1 0 3 25 3.27
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sanchez 6 4 2 2 2 5 91 3.79
Hudson 1 1 1 1 2 1 23 3.57
Law 2 1 1 1 0 2 33 5.40
Giles 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 1.31
Biagini 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 33 3.68
Cordero, L, 0-1 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 15 6.75

Inherited runners-scored_Cordero 1-0. HBP_Sanchez 2 (Bradley Jr.,Chavis). WP_Sanchez.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.

T_4:30. A_18,285 (53,506).

