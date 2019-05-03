Listen Live Sports

Red Sox 6, White Sox 1

May 3, 2019 11:43 pm
 
Boston Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bnntndi lf-cf 5 0 2 0 L.Grcia lf-rf 4 0 0 0
Betts rf 4 0 0 1 Ti.Andr ss 3 0 0 0
Mrtinez dh 5 1 3 0 J.Abreu 1b 3 0 0 0
Bgaerts ss 5 1 2 0 J.McCnn dh 4 0 2 1
Devers 3b 5 2 2 3 Y.Sanch 2b 0 0 0 0
Chavis 2b 4 1 2 2 Moncada 3b 4 0 1 0
Mreland 1b 3 1 0 0 J.Rndon 2b-p 4 0 1 0
Lin cf 0 0 0 0 W.Cstll c 3 0 0 0
Pearce lf 1 0 0 0 Cordell rf 2 0 0 0
Leon c 4 0 0 0 Dlmnico ph-lf 2 0 1 0
Engel cf 2 1 0 0
Totals 36 6 11 6 Totals 31 1 5 1
Boston 300 003 000—6
Chicago 000 000 010—1

E_Chavis (2). DP_Chicago 2. LOB_Boston 9, Chicago 8. 2B_Martinez (7), J.McCann (6), J.Rondon (3). HR_Devers (1), Chavis (4). CS_Lin (1), Moncada (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Sale W,1-5 6 3 0 0 1 10
Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 2
Brewer 1 1 1 1 2 1
Smith 1 1 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Lopez L,2-4 5 8 6 6 3 6
Ruiz 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 0
Osich 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Colome 1 0 0 0 1 1

R.Lopez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Sale (Engel), by Sale (Castillo). WP_Ruiz.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Ben May.

T_3:15. A_17,504 (40,615).

