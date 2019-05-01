Red Sox 7, Athletics 3

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Davis dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Morales 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.154
|Pinder 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.290
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|0
|9
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.264
|Betts rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.289
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.312
|Devers 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Chavis 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.314
|Moreland 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.217
|Vazquez c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.227
|Bradley Jr. cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.156
|Lin ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|29
|7
|9
|7
|4
|5
|Oakland
|010
|000
|002—3
|7
|0
|Boston
|010
|113
|01x—7
|9
|0
LOB_Oakland 5, Boston 7. 2B_Chapman (8), Davis (3), Pinder (7), Lin (2). HR_Moreland (9), off Fiers; Vazquez (5), off Dull. RBIs_Davis (24), Pinder (12), Laureano (12), Benintendi 2 (15), Betts (16), Moreland 2 (19), Vazquez (14), Lin (1). SB_Benintendi (3). SF_Betts, Moreland. S_Benintendi.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Laureano, Phegley); Boston 4 (Betts, Martinez 2, Lin). RISP_Oakland 3 for 9; Boston 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Morales.
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers, L, 2-3
|5
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|64
|6.81
|Wendelken
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|27
|4.74
|Trivino
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|1.38
|Petit
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.60
|Dull
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|10.29
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velazquez
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|43
|3.93
|Walden, W, 4-0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|1.65
|Workman, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.98
|Brewer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|6.00
|Hembree
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.30
|Thornburg
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|8.53
Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 2-0. HBP_Velazquez (Piscotty), Fiers (Betts), Dull (Bradley Jr.). WP_Dull.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_2:54. A_33,708 (37,731).
