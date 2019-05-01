Listen Live Sports

Red Sox 7, Athletics 3

May 1, 2019 4:16 pm
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .302
Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .210
Chapman 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .289
Davis dh 4 2 2 1 0 1 .228
Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Morales 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .154
Pinder 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .290
Laureano cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .234
Phegley c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Totals 34 3 7 3 0 9
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Benintendi lf 4 0 1 2 0 0 .264
Betts rf 2 0 0 1 1 0 .289
Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .312
Devers 3b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .302
Chavis 2b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .314
Moreland 1b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .217
Vazquez c 3 1 1 1 1 1 .227
Bradley Jr. cf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .156
Lin ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .200
Totals 29 7 9 7 4 5
Oakland 010 000 002—3 7 0
Boston 010 113 01x—7 9 0

LOB_Oakland 5, Boston 7. 2B_Chapman (8), Davis (3), Pinder (7), Lin (2). HR_Moreland (9), off Fiers; Vazquez (5), off Dull. RBIs_Davis (24), Pinder (12), Laureano (12), Benintendi 2 (15), Betts (16), Moreland 2 (19), Vazquez (14), Lin (1). SB_Benintendi (3). SF_Betts, Moreland. S_Benintendi.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Laureano, Phegley); Boston 4 (Betts, Martinez 2, Lin). RISP_Oakland 3 for 9; Boston 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Morales.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fiers, L, 2-3 5 5 3 3 1 3 64 6.81
Wendelken 2-3 3 3 3 2 0 27 4.74
Trivino 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 1.38
Petit 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 2.60
Dull 1 1 1 1 0 0 21 10.29
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velazquez 2 2 1 1 0 3 43 3.93
Walden, W, 4-0 3 1 0 0 0 3 31 1.65
Workman, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.98
Brewer 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 6.00
Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.30
Thornburg 1 3 2 2 0 1 19 8.53

Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 2-0. HBP_Velazquez (Piscotty), Fiers (Betts), Dull (Bradley Jr.). WP_Dull.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:54. A_33,708 (37,731).

