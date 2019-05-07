Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Sox 8, Orioles 5

May 7, 2019 10:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Boston Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bnntndi lf 4 0 0 0 Villar ss 4 0 0 0
Betts rf 2 2 1 1 Mancini rf 4 1 1 0
Mrtinez dh 2 2 1 3 Smth Jr dh 4 2 2 1
Mreland 1b 5 1 1 3 R.Ruiz 3b 4 1 1 2
Bgaerts ss 5 1 1 1 C.Davis 1b 4 0 1 1
Devers 3b 3 0 1 0 S.Wlkrs cf 4 0 0 0
Chavis 2b 3 0 0 0 Alberto 2b 4 1 1 1
Brdly J cf 2 1 0 0 Rickard lf 3 0 2 0
C.Vazqz c 4 1 2 0 Wynns c 2 0 0 0
R.Nunez ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 8 7 8 Totals 34 5 8 5
Boston 200 130 002—8
Baltimore 200 100 020—5

DP_Boston 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_Boston 6, Baltimore 4. 2B_Smith Jr. (9), Rickard (5). HR_Martinez (5), Moreland (10), Bogaerts (7), R.Ruiz (3), Alberto (2). CS_Betts (1). SF_Martinez (2). S_Bradley Jr. (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Velazquez 3 3 2 2 1 0
Walden W,5-0 3 2 1 1 0 3
Workman H,8 1 0 0 0 0 1
Brasier H,2 2-3 3 2 2 0 0
Barnes S,3-5 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Baltimore
Hess 4 3 3 3 4 5
Kline L,1-1 1 2 3 3 1 2
Ynoa 3 1 0 0 1 3
Phillips 0 1 2 2 2 0
Castro 1 0 0 0 0 1

E.Phillips pitched to 4 batters in the 9th

HBP_by Phillips (Benintendi). WP_Kline.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Tim Timmons.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_3:21. A_10,703 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Air Crewman lowered from a Sea Hawk helicopter

Today in History

1846: President James K. Polk declares war on Mexico

Get our daily newsletter.