Red Sox 8, Orioles 5

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Betts rf 2 2 1 1 3 0 .291 Martinez dh 2 2 1 3 2 1 .323 Moreland 1b 5 1 1 3 0 2 .215 Bogaerts ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .254 Devers 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .300 Chavis 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .293 Bradley Jr. cf 2 1 0 0 1 2 .147 Vazquez c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .278 Totals 30 8 7 8 8 11

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Mancini rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .326 Smith Jr. dh 4 2 2 1 0 1 .295 Ruiz 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .243 Davis 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .179 Wilkerson cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Alberto 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .302 Rickard lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .198 Wynns c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .077 a-Nunez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Totals 34 5 8 5 2 5

Boston 200 130 002—8 7 0 Baltimore 200 100 020—5 8 0

a-grounded out for Wynns in the 9th.

LOB_Boston 6, Baltimore 4. 2B_Smith Jr. (9), Rickard (5). HR_Martinez (5), off Hess; Bogaerts (7), off Hess; Moreland (10), off Kline; Ruiz (3), off Velazquez; Alberto (2), off Walden. RBIs_Betts (20), Martinez 3 (21), Moreland 3 (24), Bogaerts (23), Smith Jr. (23), Ruiz 2 (12), Davis (14), Alberto (8). CS_Betts (1). SF_Martinez. S_Bradley Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Benintendi 2, Bogaerts); Baltimore 1 (Villar). RISP_Boston 1 for 5; Baltimore 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Ruiz. GIDP_Benintendi, Nunez.

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Chavis, Moreland); Baltimore 2 (Alberto, Villar, Davis), (Wynns, Alberto).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Velazquez 3 3 2 2 1 0 46 4.03 Walden, W, 5-0 3 2 1 1 0 3 45 1.77 Workman, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 1.62 Brasier, H, 2 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 13 3.68 Barnes, S, 3-5 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 20 1.88 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hess 4 3 3 3 4 5 92 5.50 Kline, L, 1-1 1 2 3 3 1 2 27 7.50 Ynoa 3 1 0 0 1 3 41 0.79 Phillips 0 1 2 2 2 0 19 6.55 Castro 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 7.88

Phillips pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 1-0, Castro 3-1. HBP_Phillips (Benintendi). WP_Kline.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:21. A_10,703 (45,971).

