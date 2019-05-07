Red Sox 8, Orioles 5

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Betts rf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.291
|Martinez dh
|2
|2
|1
|3
|2
|1
|.323
|Moreland 1b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.215
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Chavis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.293
|Bradley Jr. cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.147
|Vazquez c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Totals
|30
|8
|7
|8
|8
|11
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Mancini rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.326
|Smith Jr. dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.295
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.243
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.179
|Wilkerson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Alberto 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.302
|Rickard lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.198
|Wynns c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.077
|a-Nunez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|2
|5
|Boston
|200
|130
|002—8
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|200
|100
|020—5
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Wynns in the 9th.
LOB_Boston 6, Baltimore 4. 2B_Smith Jr. (9), Rickard (5). HR_Martinez (5), off Hess; Bogaerts (7), off Hess; Moreland (10), off Kline; Ruiz (3), off Velazquez; Alberto (2), off Walden. RBIs_Betts (20), Martinez 3 (21), Moreland 3 (24), Bogaerts (23), Smith Jr. (23), Ruiz 2 (12), Davis (14), Alberto (8). CS_Betts (1). SF_Martinez. S_Bradley Jr..
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Benintendi 2, Bogaerts); Baltimore 1 (Villar). RISP_Boston 1 for 5; Baltimore 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Ruiz. GIDP_Benintendi, Nunez.
DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Chavis, Moreland); Baltimore 2 (Alberto, Villar, Davis), (Wynns, Alberto).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velazquez
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|46
|4.03
|Walden, W, 5-0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|45
|1.77
|Workman, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.62
|Brasier, H, 2
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|3.68
|Barnes, S, 3-5
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|1.88
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hess
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|5
|92
|5.50
|Kline, L, 1-1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|27
|7.50
|Ynoa
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|41
|0.79
|Phillips
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|19
|6.55
|Castro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|7.88
Phillips pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 1-0, Castro 3-1. HBP_Phillips (Benintendi). WP_Kline.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:21. A_10,703 (45,971).
