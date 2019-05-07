Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Sox 8, Orioles 5

May 7, 2019 10:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Betts rf 2 2 1 1 3 0 .291
Martinez dh 2 2 1 3 2 1 .323
Moreland 1b 5 1 1 3 0 2 .215
Bogaerts ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .254
Devers 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .300
Chavis 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .293
Bradley Jr. cf 2 1 0 0 1 2 .147
Vazquez c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .278
Totals 30 8 7 8 8 11
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Mancini rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .326
Smith Jr. dh 4 2 2 1 0 1 .295
Ruiz 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .243
Davis 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .179
Wilkerson cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Alberto 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .302
Rickard lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .198
Wynns c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .077
a-Nunez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Totals 34 5 8 5 2 5
Boston 200 130 002—8 7 0
Baltimore 200 100 020—5 8 0

a-grounded out for Wynns in the 9th.

LOB_Boston 6, Baltimore 4. 2B_Smith Jr. (9), Rickard (5). HR_Martinez (5), off Hess; Bogaerts (7), off Hess; Moreland (10), off Kline; Ruiz (3), off Velazquez; Alberto (2), off Walden. RBIs_Betts (20), Martinez 3 (21), Moreland 3 (24), Bogaerts (23), Smith Jr. (23), Ruiz 2 (12), Davis (14), Alberto (8). CS_Betts (1). SF_Martinez. S_Bradley Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Benintendi 2, Bogaerts); Baltimore 1 (Villar). RISP_Boston 1 for 5; Baltimore 1 for 3.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Ruiz. GIDP_Benintendi, Nunez.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Chavis, Moreland); Baltimore 2 (Alberto, Villar, Davis), (Wynns, Alberto).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velazquez 3 3 2 2 1 0 46 4.03
Walden, W, 5-0 3 2 1 1 0 3 45 1.77
Workman, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 1.62
Brasier, H, 2 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 13 3.68
Barnes, S, 3-5 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 20 1.88
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hess 4 3 3 3 4 5 92 5.50
Kline, L, 1-1 1 2 3 3 1 2 27 7.50
Ynoa 3 1 0 0 1 3 41 0.79
Phillips 0 1 2 2 2 0 19 6.55
Castro 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 7.88

Phillips pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 1-0, Castro 3-1. HBP_Phillips (Benintendi). WP_Kline.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:21. A_10,703 (45,971).

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Air Crewman lowered from a Sea Hawk helicopter

Today in History

1846: President James K. Polk declares war on Mexico

Get our daily newsletter.