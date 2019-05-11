Red Sox 9, Mariners 5

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Haniger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Encarnacion 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Santana lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.287
|Bruce rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.192
|Narvaez c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Healy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Long 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Totals
|34
|5
|6
|5
|2
|8
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.284
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|Martinez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.308
|Moreland 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.231
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.257
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.326
|Chavis 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.258
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.149
|Leon c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.222
|Totals
|33
|9
|10
|9
|11
|8
|Seattle
|400
|000
|001—5
|6
|0
|Boston
|018
|000
|00x—9
|10
|1
E_Porcello (1). LOB_Seattle 4, Boston 11. 2B_Vogelbach (7), Santana (10). HR_Bruce (12), off Porcello; Narvaez (6), off Brewer; Moreland (12), off Hernandez; Leon (1), off Elias. RBIs_Vogelbach (19), Santana (36), Bruce 2 (25), Narvaez (16), Moreland (29), Bogaerts (26), Devers 2 (20), Bradley Jr. 2 (7), Leon 3 (5). SB_Devers (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Crawford); Boston 7 (Moreland 2, Bogaerts 2, Chavis, Bradley Jr., Leon). RISP_Seattle 2 for 3; Boston 5 for 15.
GIDP_Chavis.
DP_Seattle 1 (Long, Encarnacion).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernandez, L, 1-4
|2
|1-3
|6
|7
|7
|3
|3
|68
|6.52
|Elias
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|40
|3.10
|Sadzeck
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|26
|2.70
|Gearrin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|3.86
|Rosscup
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|27
|2.77
|Brennan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2.11
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Porcello, W, 3-3
|6
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|5
|107
|5.15
|Workman
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|1.50
|Brasier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.24
|Brewer
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|13
|6.00
Inherited runners-scored_Elias 3-3, Workman 1-0. WP_Gearrin.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:15. A_36,024 (37,731).
