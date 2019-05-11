Red Sox 9, Mariners 5

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Haniger cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .227 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .375 Encarnacion 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Vogelbach dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .255 Santana lf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .287 Bruce rf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .192 Narvaez c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .297 Healy 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Long 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Totals 34 5 6 5 2 8

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .284 Betts rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .290 Martinez dh 3 1 1 0 2 1 .308 Moreland 1b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .231 Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 1 1 1 .257 Devers 3b 4 1 3 2 1 0 .326 Chavis 2b 3 1 0 0 2 1 .258 Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 1 2 1 2 .149 Leon c 3 1 1 3 1 0 .222 Totals 33 9 10 9 11 8

Seattle 400 000 001—5 6 0 Boston 018 000 00x—9 10 1

E_Porcello (1). LOB_Seattle 4, Boston 11. 2B_Vogelbach (7), Santana (10). HR_Bruce (12), off Porcello; Narvaez (6), off Brewer; Moreland (12), off Hernandez; Leon (1), off Elias. RBIs_Vogelbach (19), Santana (36), Bruce 2 (25), Narvaez (16), Moreland (29), Bogaerts (26), Devers 2 (20), Bradley Jr. 2 (7), Leon 3 (5). SB_Devers (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Crawford); Boston 7 (Moreland 2, Bogaerts 2, Chavis, Bradley Jr., Leon). RISP_Seattle 2 for 3; Boston 5 for 15.

GIDP_Chavis.

DP_Seattle 1 (Long, Encarnacion).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hernandez, L, 1-4 2 1-3 6 7 7 3 3 68 6.52 Elias 1 2-3 2 2 2 2 2 40 3.10 Sadzeck 1 0 0 0 3 2 26 2.70 Gearrin 1 0 0 0 1 0 23 3.86 Rosscup 1 1 0 0 2 0 27 2.77 Brennan 1 1 0 0 0 1 5 2.11 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Porcello, W, 3-3 6 2-3 5 4 4 1 5 107 5.15 Workman 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 1.50 Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.24 Brewer 1 1 1 1 0 2 13 6.00

Inherited runners-scored_Elias 3-3, Workman 1-0. WP_Gearrin.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:15. A_36,024 (37,731).

