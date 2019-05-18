Listen Live Sports

Red Sox LHP David Price will return to rotation Monday

May 18, 2019
 
BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox left-hander David Price will return to the rotation for Monday’s series opener in Toronto.

Manager Alex Cora confirmed the plan Saturday.

Price (1-2, 3.75 ERA) has been sidelined with left elbow tendinitis since his last start on May 3.

The 33-year-old lefty threw a pair of bullpens this week, and Cora said he was ready to start.

