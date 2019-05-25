Listen Live Sports

Red Sox LHP Price leaves in 1st with illness

May 25, 2019 8:35 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price has left his start at Houston due to flu-like symptoms.

Price lasted three batters and 15 pitches before leaving with two out in the first inning Saturday night. It was the shortest start of Price’s career and his shortest outing of any kind since Sept. 18, 2008, when he got two outs while pitching in relief for Tampa Bay.

After allowing a single to Michael Brantley, manager Alex Cora rushed out of the dugout to Price. Following a short conversation, Cora motioned to the bullpen, replacing Price with Colton Brewer.

Price was placed on the injured list on May 3 with left elbow tendinitis. He returned Monday and allowed two unearned runs in five innings against the Blue Jays.

