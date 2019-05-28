Reds 11, Pirates 6

Pittsburgh Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Newman 2b 4 1 1 4 Senzel cf 5 1 1 0 G.Plnco rf 4 0 0 0 Winker lf-rf 4 1 1 1 S.Marte cf 4 0 2 0 E.Sarez 3b 2 2 1 0 Bell 1b 4 0 1 0 VnMeter 2b 0 0 0 0 Me.Cbrr lf 3 0 0 0 Detrich 1b 4 3 3 6 R.Davis p 0 0 0 0 Puig rf 3 1 1 0 Stllngs ph 1 1 1 0 K.Frmer 2b-3b 1 0 0 0 Moran 3b 2 0 0 0 J.Iglss ss 3 2 2 0 Hrtlieb p 0 0 0 0 Brnhart c 4 0 1 3 B.Rynld lf 1 1 1 0 Peraza 2b-lf 4 1 1 1 Msgrove pr 0 1 0 0 Sims p 3 0 0 0 El.Diaz c 4 1 2 2 Stphnsn p 1 0 0 0 C.Tcker ss 4 0 0 0 Lyles p 1 0 0 0 J.Osuna 3b 1 1 0 0 Totals 33 6 8 6 Totals 34 11 11 11

Pittsburgh 000 000 042— 6 Cincinnati 010 250 21x—11

DP_Cincinnati 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2. 2B_S.Marte (11), Bell (19), El.Diaz (3), Senzel (4), Winker (8), E.Suarez (13), J.Iglesias (9). 3B_J.Iglesias (2). HR_Newman (1), Dietrich 3 (17), Peraza (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Pittsburgh Lyles L,5-2 4 3 3 3 2 3 Hartlieb 2 1-3 7 7 7 1 2 Davis 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 3 Cincinnati Sims W,1-0 7 1-3 6 4 4 1 9 Stephenson 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 2

HBP_by Sims (Osuna). WP_Stephenson.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:42. A_13,824 (42,319).

