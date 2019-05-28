Reds 11, Pirates 6

|Pittsburgh
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Newman 2b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Senzel cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|G.Plnco rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Winker lf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|S.Marte cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|E.Sarez 3b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|VnMeter 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Me.Cbrr lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Detrich 1b
|4
|3
|3
|6
|R.Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Puig rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Stllngs ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|K.Frmer 2b-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Moran 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Iglss ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Hrtlieb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|3
|B.Rynld lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Peraza 2b-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Msgrove pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sims p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|El.Diaz c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Stphnsn p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tcker ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lyles p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Osuna 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|6
|Totals
|34
|11
|11
|11
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|042—
|6
|Cincinnati
|010
|250
|21x—11
DP_Cincinnati 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2. 2B_S.Marte (11), Bell (19), El.Diaz (3), Senzel (4), Winker (8), E.Suarez (13), J.Iglesias (9). 3B_J.Iglesias (2). HR_Newman (1), Dietrich 3 (17), Peraza (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|Lyles L,5-2
|4
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Hartlieb
|2
|1-3
|7
|7
|7
|1
|2
|Davis
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Cincinnati
|Sims W,1-0
|7
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|9
|Stephenson
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
HBP_by Sims (Osuna). WP_Stephenson.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_2:42. A_13,824 (42,319).
