Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Reds 11, Pirates 6

May 28, 2019 9:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Newman 2b 4 1 1 4 0 1 .333
Polanco rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .259
Marte cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .254
Bell 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .338
Cabrera lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .327
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Stallings ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .313
Moran 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Hartlieb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reynolds lf 1 1 1 0 1 0 .327
1-Musgrove pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .059
Diaz c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .253
Tucker ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .153
Lyles p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .063
Osuna 3b 1 1 0 0 1 0 .143
Totals 33 6 8 6 2 11
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Senzel cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .265
Winker lf-rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .244
Suarez 3b 2 2 1 0 2 1 .281
VanMeter 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Dietrich 1b 4 3 3 6 0 0 .254
Puig rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .220
Farmer 2b-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Iglesias ss 3 2 2 0 1 1 .313
Barnhart c 4 0 1 3 0 1 .198
Peraza 2b-lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .197
Sims p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Stephenson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Totals 34 11 11 11 3 8
Pittsburgh 000 000 042— 6 8 0
Cincinnati 010 250 21x—11 11 0

a-singled for Davis in the 9th.

1-ran for Reynolds in the 9th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2. 2B_Marte (11), Bell (19), Diaz (3), Senzel (4), Winker (8), Suarez (13), Iglesias (9). 3B_Iglesias (2). HR_Newman (1), off Sims; Dietrich (15), off Lyles; Dietrich (16), off Hartlieb; Dietrich (17), off Hartlieb; Peraza (5), off Davis. RBIs_Newman 4 (11), Diaz 2 (8), Winker (18), Dietrich 6 (35), Barnhart 3 (17), Peraza (12).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Cabrera, Osuna). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 9; Cincinnati 4 for 6.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Runners moved up_Bell, Tucker, Barnhart. LIDP_Moran.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Peraza, Iglesias).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lyles, L, 5-2 4 3 3 3 2 3 72 3.09
Hartlieb 2 1-3 7 7 7 1 2 47 15.00
Davis 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 3 21 3.86
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sims, W, 1-0 7 1-3 6 4 4 1 9 100 4.91
Stephenson 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 2 30 3.96

HBP_Sims (Osuna). WP_Stephenson.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:42. A_13,824 (42,319).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 2019 Intelligence Analytics Summit
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
5|31 A Market at the Crossroads
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.