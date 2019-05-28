Reds 11, Pirates 6

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman 2b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.333
|Polanco rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.259
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.338
|Cabrera lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.327
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Stallings ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Moran 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Hartlieb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Reynolds lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.327
|1-Musgrove pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.059
|Diaz c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.253
|Tucker ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.153
|Lyles p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.063
|Osuna 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|6
|2
|11
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Senzel cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Winker lf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Suarez 3b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.281
|VanMeter 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Dietrich 1b
|4
|3
|3
|6
|0
|0
|.254
|Puig rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Farmer 2b-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Iglesias ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.313
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.198
|Peraza 2b-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.197
|Sims p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Stephenson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|34
|11
|11
|11
|3
|8
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|042—
|6
|8
|0
|Cincinnati
|010
|250
|21x—11
|11
|0
a-singled for Davis in the 9th.
1-ran for Reynolds in the 9th.
LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2. 2B_Marte (11), Bell (19), Diaz (3), Senzel (4), Winker (8), Suarez (13), Iglesias (9). 3B_Iglesias (2). HR_Newman (1), off Sims; Dietrich (15), off Lyles; Dietrich (16), off Hartlieb; Dietrich (17), off Hartlieb; Peraza (5), off Davis. RBIs_Newman 4 (11), Diaz 2 (8), Winker (18), Dietrich 6 (35), Barnhart 3 (17), Peraza (12).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Cabrera, Osuna). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 9; Cincinnati 4 for 6.
Runners moved up_Bell, Tucker, Barnhart. LIDP_Moran.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Peraza, Iglesias).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, L, 5-2
|4
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|72
|3.09
|Hartlieb
|2
|1-3
|7
|7
|7
|1
|2
|47
|15.00
|Davis
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|21
|3.86
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sims, W, 1-0
|7
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|9
|100
|4.91
|Stephenson
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|30
|3.96
HBP_Sims (Osuna). WP_Stephenson.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_2:42. A_13,824 (42,319).
