Reds 11, Pirates 6

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Newman 2b 4 1 1 4 0 1 .333 Polanco rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .259 Marte cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .254 Bell 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .338 Cabrera lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .327 Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Stallings ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .313 Moran 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Hartlieb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Reynolds lf 1 1 1 0 1 0 .327 1-Musgrove pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .059 Diaz c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .253 Tucker ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .153 Lyles p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .063 Osuna 3b 1 1 0 0 1 0 .143 Totals 33 6 8 6 2 11

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Senzel cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .265 Winker lf-rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .244 Suarez 3b 2 2 1 0 2 1 .281 VanMeter 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Dietrich 1b 4 3 3 6 0 0 .254 Puig rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .220 Farmer 2b-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Iglesias ss 3 2 2 0 1 1 .313 Barnhart c 4 0 1 3 0 1 .198 Peraza 2b-lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .197 Sims p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Stephenson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 34 11 11 11 3 8

Pittsburgh 000 000 042— 6 8 0 Cincinnati 010 250 21x—11 11 0

a-singled for Davis in the 9th.

1-ran for Reynolds in the 9th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2. 2B_Marte (11), Bell (19), Diaz (3), Senzel (4), Winker (8), Suarez (13), Iglesias (9). 3B_Iglesias (2). HR_Newman (1), off Sims; Dietrich (15), off Lyles; Dietrich (16), off Hartlieb; Dietrich (17), off Hartlieb; Peraza (5), off Davis. RBIs_Newman 4 (11), Diaz 2 (8), Winker (18), Dietrich 6 (35), Barnhart 3 (17), Peraza (12).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Cabrera, Osuna). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 9; Cincinnati 4 for 6.

Runners moved up_Bell, Tucker, Barnhart. LIDP_Moran.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Peraza, Iglesias).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lyles, L, 5-2 4 3 3 3 2 3 72 3.09 Hartlieb 2 1-3 7 7 7 1 2 47 15.00 Davis 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 3 21 3.86 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sims, W, 1-0 7 1-3 6 4 4 1 9 100 4.91 Stephenson 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 2 30 3.96

HBP_Sims (Osuna). WP_Stephenson.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:42. A_13,824 (42,319).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.