Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Reds 4, Dodgers 0

May 18, 2019 7:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pderson lf 3 0 0 0 Senzel cf 4 1 1 0
Muncy 3b 4 0 1 0 Votto 1b 3 1 0 0
Bllnger rf 3 0 2 0 E.Sarez 3b 4 0 0 0
Seager ss 4 0 0 0 Winker lf 4 1 1 1
Verdugo cf 4 0 0 0 Puig rf 4 0 2 2
Beaty 1b 4 0 1 0 Detrich 2b 3 0 0 0
C.Tylor 2b 4 0 0 0 Dav.Hrn p 0 0 0 0
A.Brnes c 3 0 2 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0
Buehler p 2 0 0 0 K.Frmer ph 1 0 0 0
Freese ph 1 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0
J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 J.Iglss ss 3 0 2 0
Frguson p 0 0 0 0 Mahle p 1 0 0 0
J.Trner ph 1 0 0 0 Peraza ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Brnhart c 3 1 1 0
Totals 33 0 6 0 Totals 31 4 7 3
Los Angeles 000 000 000—0
Cincinnati 013 000 00x—4

E_Seager (3). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Cincinnati 5. HR_Winker (10). S_Mahle (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Buehler L,4-1 6 7 4 1 0 7
Kelly 1 0 0 0 1 1
Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati
Mahle W,1-5 6 4 0 0 2 5
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Garrett 1 1 0 0 0 3
Iglesias 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Mahle (Barnes).

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.

Advertisement

T_2:39. A_31,156 (42,319).

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Academy freshmen climb Herndon Monumen

Today in History

1972: Nixon arrives in Moscow for historic summit

Get our daily newsletter.