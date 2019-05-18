Reds 4, Dodgers 0

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .218 Muncy 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .262 Bellinger rf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .409 Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Verdugo cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .317 Beaty 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .375 Taylor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .209 Barnes c 3 0 2 0 0 1 .224 Buehler p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .056 b-Freese ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Turner ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Totals 33 0 6 0 2 9

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Senzel cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .238 Votto 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .212 Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Winker lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .221 Puig rf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .210 Dietrich 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Farmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .228 R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — J.Iglesias ss 3 0 2 0 0 0 .296 Mahle p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .077 a-Peraza ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .202 Barnhart c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .163 Totals 31 4 7 3 1 8

Los Angeles 000 000 000—0 6 1 Cincinnati 013 000 00x—4 7 0

a-popped out for Mahle in the 6th. b-grounded out for Buehler in the 7th. c-grounded out for Garrett in the 8th. d-grounded out for Ferguson in the 9th.

E_Seager (3). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Cincinnati 5. HR_Winker (10), off Buehler. RBIs_Winker (16), Puig 2 (25). S_Mahle.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Verdugo, Buehler, Turner); Cincinnati 2 (Senzel, Dietrich). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; Cincinnati 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Barnhart.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Buehler, L, 4-1 6 7 4 1 0 7 99 3.83 Kelly 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 7.79 Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.21 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mahle, W, 1-5 6 4 0 0 2 5 98 3.51 Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.57 Garrett 1 1 0 0 0 3 15 1.40 R.Iglesias 1 1 0 0 0 0 24 3.47

HBP_Mahle (Barnes).

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:39. A_31,156 (42,319).

