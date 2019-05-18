Reds 4, Dodgers 0

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.262
|Bellinger rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.409
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Verdugo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.317
|Beaty 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Taylor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Buehler p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.056
|b-Freese ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Turner ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Totals
|33
|0
|6
|0
|2
|9
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Senzel cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|Suarez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Winker lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.221
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.210
|Dietrich 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Farmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|R.Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|J.Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Mahle p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|a-Peraza ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Barnhart c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.163
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|3
|1
|8
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|1
|Cincinnati
|013
|000
|00x—4
|7
|0
a-popped out for Mahle in the 6th. b-grounded out for Buehler in the 7th. c-grounded out for Garrett in the 8th. d-grounded out for Ferguson in the 9th.
E_Seager (3). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Cincinnati 5. HR_Winker (10), off Buehler. RBIs_Winker (16), Puig 2 (25). S_Mahle.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Verdugo, Buehler, Turner); Cincinnati 2 (Senzel, Dietrich). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; Cincinnati 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Barnhart.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler, L, 4-1
|6
|7
|4
|1
|0
|7
|99
|3.83
|Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|7.79
|Ferguson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.21
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle, W, 1-5
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|5
|98
|3.51
|Hernandez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.57
|Garrett
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|1.40
|R.Iglesias
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|3.47
HBP_Mahle (Barnes).
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_2:39. A_31,156 (42,319).
