Reds 5, Giants 4

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Senzel cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.231
|Votto 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.206
|Suarez 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|d-Farmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Lorenzen lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Puig rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.214
|Dietrich 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.241
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|R.Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|DeSclafani p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Stephenson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-VanMeter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Peraza 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.172
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|5
|3
|10
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Panik 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.230
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.368
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Belt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|Sandoval 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Williamson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Duggar rf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.266
|Samardzija p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|a-Austin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Solano ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Kratz c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|e-Garcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|2
|10
|Cincinnati
|300
|010
|100—5
|10
|1
|San Francisco
|100
|300
|000—4
|9
|0
a-struck out for Samardzija in the 4th. b-struck out for Stephenson in the 6th. c-walked for Melancon in the 6th. d-grounded out for Winker in the 9th. e-struck out for Kratz in the 9th. f-struck out for Smith in the 9th.
E_Senzel (1). LOB_Cincinnati 8, San Francisco 7. 2B_Suarez (9). 3B_Votto (1), Duggar (1). HR_Puig (6), off Samardzija; Suarez (12), off Gott; Longoria (6), off DeSclafani. RBIs_Votto (7), Suarez (26), Puig 2 (21), Dietrich (25), Panik (13), Longoria (15), Duggar 2 (20). SB_Puig (7). CS_Duggar (4). SF_Panik.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Votto, J.Iglesias, DeSclafani 2); San Francisco 3 (Vogt 2, Crawford). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 11; San Francisco 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Dietrich, Panik.
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|DeSclafani
|4
|8
|4
|4
|0
|2
|67
|4.17
|Stephenson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.95
|Garrett, W, 2-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|24
|1.59
|Hernandez, H, 6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|25
|2.89
|R.Iglesias, S, 8-10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.12
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Samardzija
|4
|5
|3
|3
|3
|5
|86
|3.51
|Gott
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|2.33
|Melancon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|2.93
|Moronta, L, 1-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|2.12
|Watson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.70
|Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.07
WP_Garrett. PB_Kratz (1).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.
T_2:59. A_32,829 (41,915).
