Reds 5, Giants 4

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Senzel cf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .231 Votto 1b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .206 Suarez 3b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .254 Winker lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .228 d-Farmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Lorenzen lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Puig rf 4 1 2 2 0 2 .214 Dietrich 2b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .241 Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — J.Iglesias ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .281 DeSclafani p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .214 Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .083 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Peraza 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .197 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .172 Totals 37 5 10 5 3 10

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Panik 2b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .230 Vogt c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .368 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Belt ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Longoria 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .228 Sandoval 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .254 Williamson lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .176 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .218 Pillar cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .204 Duggar rf 4 1 3 2 0 1 .266 Samardzija p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .125 a-Austin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .289 Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Solano ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250 Kratz c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .133 e-Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 35 4 9 4 2 10

Cincinnati 300 010 100—5 10 1 San Francisco 100 300 000—4 9 0

a-struck out for Samardzija in the 4th. b-struck out for Stephenson in the 6th. c-walked for Melancon in the 6th. d-grounded out for Winker in the 9th. e-struck out for Kratz in the 9th. f-struck out for Smith in the 9th.

E_Senzel (1). LOB_Cincinnati 8, San Francisco 7. 2B_Suarez (9). 3B_Votto (1), Duggar (1). HR_Puig (6), off Samardzija; Suarez (12), off Gott; Longoria (6), off DeSclafani. RBIs_Votto (7), Suarez (26), Puig 2 (21), Dietrich (25), Panik (13), Longoria (15), Duggar 2 (20). SB_Puig (7). CS_Duggar (4). SF_Panik.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Votto, J.Iglesias, DeSclafani 2); San Francisco 3 (Vogt 2, Crawford). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 11; San Francisco 1 for 6.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Dietrich, Panik.

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA DeSclafani 4 8 4 4 0 2 67 4.17 Stephenson 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.95 Garrett, W, 2-1 1 1 0 0 2 1 24 1.59 Hernandez, H, 6 2 0 0 0 0 5 25 2.89 R.Iglesias, S, 8-10 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 4.12 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Samardzija 4 5 3 3 3 5 86 3.51 Gott 1 2 1 1 0 1 18 2.33 Melancon 1 1 0 0 0 3 17 2.93 Moronta, L, 1-3 1 2 1 1 0 1 18 2.12 Watson 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.70 Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.07

WP_Garrett. PB_Kratz (1).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_2:59. A_32,829 (41,915).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.