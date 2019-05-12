Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Reds 5, Giants 4

May 12, 2019 12:17 am
 
1 min read
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Senzel cf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .231
Votto 1b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .206
Suarez 3b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .254
Winker lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .228
d-Farmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Lorenzen lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Puig rf 4 1 2 2 0 2 .214
Dietrich 2b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .241
Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0
J.Iglesias ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .281
DeSclafani p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .214
Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .083
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Peraza 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .197
Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .172
Totals 37 5 10 5 3 10
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Panik 2b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .230
Vogt c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .368
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Belt ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Longoria 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .228
Sandoval 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .254
Williamson lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .176
Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .218
Pillar cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .204
Duggar rf 4 1 3 2 0 1 .266
Samardzija p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .125
a-Austin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .289
Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Solano ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250
Kratz c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .133
e-Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Totals 35 4 9 4 2 10
Cincinnati 300 010 100—5 10 1
San Francisco 100 300 000—4 9 0

a-struck out for Samardzija in the 4th. b-struck out for Stephenson in the 6th. c-walked for Melancon in the 6th. d-grounded out for Winker in the 9th. e-struck out for Kratz in the 9th. f-struck out for Smith in the 9th.

E_Senzel (1). LOB_Cincinnati 8, San Francisco 7. 2B_Suarez (9). 3B_Votto (1), Duggar (1). HR_Puig (6), off Samardzija; Suarez (12), off Gott; Longoria (6), off DeSclafani. RBIs_Votto (7), Suarez (26), Puig 2 (21), Dietrich (25), Panik (13), Longoria (15), Duggar 2 (20). SB_Puig (7). CS_Duggar (4). SF_Panik.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Votto, J.Iglesias, DeSclafani 2); San Francisco 3 (Vogt 2, Crawford). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 11; San Francisco 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Dietrich, Panik.

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
DeSclafani 4 8 4 4 0 2 67 4.17
Stephenson 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.95
Garrett, W, 2-1 1 1 0 0 2 1 24 1.59
Hernandez, H, 6 2 0 0 0 0 5 25 2.89
R.Iglesias, S, 8-10 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 4.12
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Samardzija 4 5 3 3 3 5 86 3.51
Gott 1 2 1 1 0 1 18 2.33
Melancon 1 1 0 0 0 3 17 2.93
Moronta, L, 1-3 1 2 1 1 0 1 18 2.12
Watson 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.70
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.07

WP_Garrett. PB_Kratz (1).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_2:59. A_32,829 (41,915).

