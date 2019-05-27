Reds 8, Pirates 1

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Polanco rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Reynolds lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.340
|Moran 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Osuna 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.167
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Tucker ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Keller p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Newman ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.338
|McRae p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Cabrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|2
|8
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Senzel cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.268
|Winker lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Suarez 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.279
|Dietrich 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.237
|Puig rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.218
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.306
|Peraza 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|Casali c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Gray p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|b-VanMeter ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Reed p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Farmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Bowman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|8
|10
|8
|2
|11
|Pittsburgh
|000
|001
|000—1
|8
|0
|Cincinnati
|600
|000
|20x—8
|10
|0
a-walked for Keller in the 5th. b-singled for Gray in the 6th. c-popped out for Reed in the 8th. d-popped out for Rodriguez in the 9th.
LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Reynolds (9), Bell (18), Osuna (1), Casali (6). HR_Iglesias (4), off Keller; Dietrich (14), off McRae; Puig (10), off McRae. RBIs_Osuna (1), Senzel (10), Dietrich (29), Puig 2 (31), Iglesias 4 (21).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Polanco 2, Bell, Osuna, Stallings); Cincinnati 1 (Winker). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 9; Cincinnati 4 for 6.
Runners moved up_Osuna. GIDP_Marte, Iglesias.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Osuna, Moran, Bell); Cincinnati 1 (Iglesias, Peraza, Dietrich).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 0-1
|4
|7
|6
|6
|2
|7
|85
|13.50
|McRae
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|50
|6.00
|Rodriguez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.14
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 2-4
|6
|5
|1
|1
|2
|7
|102
|3.54
|Reed
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|1.42
|Bowman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
HBP_McRae (Dietrich).
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:57. A_27,489 (42,319).
