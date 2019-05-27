Reds 8, Pirates 1

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Marte cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .249 Polanco rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .269 Reynolds lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .320 Bell 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .340 Moran 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .269 Osuna 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .167 Stallings c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .267 Tucker ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .160 Keller p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Newman ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .338 McRae p 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Totals 34 1 8 1 2 8

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Senzel cf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .268 Winker lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .244 Suarez 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .279 Dietrich 1b 3 1 1 1 0 2 .237 Puig rf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .218 Iglesias ss 4 1 1 4 0 0 .306 Peraza 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .196 Casali c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .276 Gray p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .133 b-VanMeter ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Reed p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Farmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Bowman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 33 8 10 8 2 11

Pittsburgh 000 001 000—1 8 0 Cincinnati 600 000 20x—8 10 0

a-walked for Keller in the 5th. b-singled for Gray in the 6th. c-popped out for Reed in the 8th. d-popped out for Rodriguez in the 9th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Reynolds (9), Bell (18), Osuna (1), Casali (6). HR_Iglesias (4), off Keller; Dietrich (14), off McRae; Puig (10), off McRae. RBIs_Osuna (1), Senzel (10), Dietrich (29), Puig 2 (31), Iglesias 4 (21).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Polanco 2, Bell, Osuna, Stallings); Cincinnati 1 (Winker). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 9; Cincinnati 4 for 6.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Osuna. GIDP_Marte, Iglesias.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Osuna, Moran, Bell); Cincinnati 1 (Iglesias, Peraza, Dietrich).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, L, 0-1 4 7 6 6 2 7 85 13.50 McRae 3 3 2 2 0 3 50 6.00 Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.14 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, W, 2-4 6 5 1 1 2 7 102 3.54 Reed 2 3 0 0 0 0 30 1.42 Bowman 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00

HBP_McRae (Dietrich).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:57. A_27,489 (42,319).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.