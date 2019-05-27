Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Reds 8, Pirates 1

May 27, 2019 10:22 pm
 
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Marte cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .249
Polanco rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .269
Reynolds lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .320
Bell 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .340
Moran 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .269
Osuna 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .167
Stallings c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .267
Tucker ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .160
Keller p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Newman ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .338
McRae p 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Totals 34 1 8 1 2 8
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Senzel cf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .268
Winker lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .244
Suarez 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .279
Dietrich 1b 3 1 1 1 0 2 .237
Puig rf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .218
Iglesias ss 4 1 1 4 0 0 .306
Peraza 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .196
Casali c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .276
Gray p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .133
b-VanMeter ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Reed p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Farmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Bowman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 8 10 8 2 11
Pittsburgh 000 001 000—1 8 0
Cincinnati 600 000 20x—8 10 0

a-walked for Keller in the 5th. b-singled for Gray in the 6th. c-popped out for Reed in the 8th. d-popped out for Rodriguez in the 9th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Reynolds (9), Bell (18), Osuna (1), Casali (6). HR_Iglesias (4), off Keller; Dietrich (14), off McRae; Puig (10), off McRae. RBIs_Osuna (1), Senzel (10), Dietrich (29), Puig 2 (31), Iglesias 4 (21).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Polanco 2, Bell, Osuna, Stallings); Cincinnati 1 (Winker). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 9; Cincinnati 4 for 6.

Runners moved up_Osuna. GIDP_Marte, Iglesias.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Osuna, Moran, Bell); Cincinnati 1 (Iglesias, Peraza, Dietrich).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller, L, 0-1 4 7 6 6 2 7 85 13.50
McRae 3 3 2 2 0 3 50 6.00
Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.14
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, W, 2-4 6 5 1 1 2 7 102 3.54
Reed 2 3 0 0 0 0 30 1.42
Bowman 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00

HBP_McRae (Dietrich).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:57. A_27,489 (42,319).

