Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Remaining Free Agents

May 17, 2019 4:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The 33 remaining free agents (q-rejected $17.9 million qualifying offer):

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (1) — Colby Rasmus, of.

BOSTON (2) — q-Craig Kimbrel, rhp; Brandon Phillips, 2b.

CHICAGO (2) — Miguel Gonzalez, rhp; James Shields, rhp.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

DETROIT (2) — Victor Martinez, dh; Jarrod Saltalamacchia, c.

HOUSTON (2) — Evan Gattis, of; q-Dallas Keuchel, lhp.

LOS ANGELES (3) — Jim Johnson, rhp; Blake Wood, rhp; Chris Young, of.

MINNESOTA (3) — Matt Belisle, rhp; Chris Gimenez, c; Joe Mauer, 1b.

SEATTLE (1) — Denard Span, of.

TEXAS (4) — Adrian Beltre, 3b; Bartolo Colon, rhp; Doug Fister, rhp; Yovani Gallardo, rhp.

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (1) — Brad Ziegler, rhp.

ATLANTA (2) — Brandon McCarthy, rhp; Peter Moylan, rhp.

CHICAGO (2) — Jorge De La Rosa, lhp; Jaime Garcia, lhp.

COLORADO (1) — Matt Holliday, of.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Ryan Madson, rhp.

NEW YORK (3) — Austin Jackson, of; A.J. Ramos, rhp; Jose Reyes, inf.

PHILADELPHIA (1) — Jose Bautista, of.

SAN DIEGO (1) — A.J. Ellis, c.

WASHINGTON (1) — Joaquin Benoit, rhp.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10s from the Idaho National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing release flares

Today in History

1906: US and Mexico sign treaty for distribution of Rio Grande waters

Get our daily newsletter.