Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Report: Detective’s contact with USA Gymnastics not a breach

May 24, 2019 3:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An internal Indianapolis police investigation has determined that a detective didn’t violate department policies by working with USA Gymnastics’ former chief executive to deflect criticism of the organization’s child abuse reporting policies.

The Indianapolis Star reports that the Metropolitan Police Department conducted a monthslong probe into the actions of Lt. Bruce Smith. The police supervisor, an acquaintance of ex-USA Gymnastics CEO Steve Penny, formerly ran the department’s Child Abuse Unit.

The U.S. Olympic Committee commissioned a report in December showing Smith and Penny conversed throughout the summer of 2016.

Former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State sports doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to prison in 2018 after hundreds of girls and women said he molested them as a physician.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Facing dozens of sex-abuse lawsuits, USA Gymnastics filed for bankruptcy in December.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol

Today in History

1941: FDR proclaims emergency in response to Nazi threats

Get our daily newsletter.