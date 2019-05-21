Listen Live Sports

Retrial set for Texas teen charged with killing his parents

May 21, 2019 1:07 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas teenager is set to be tried again on capital murder charges in the shooting deaths of his mother and his father, who was a standout linebacker for Texas A&M University before having a short NFL career.

The Harris County district attorney’s office says 19-year-old Antonio Armstrong Jr. is scheduled to go on trial Oct. 4.

A judge declared a mistrial in Armstrong’s case in April after a jury failed to reach a unanimous decision on whether the then-16-year-old shot Antonio and Dawn Armstrong in 2016 inside their townhome. Prosecutors say they look forward to presenting the evidence to a new jury.

Armstrong’s lawyer, Rick DeToto, says his client is innocent.

The elder Armstrong was a first-team All-American and played briefly for the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins.

