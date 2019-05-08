Listen Live Sports

Revolution-Fire, Sums

May 8, 2019 10:16 pm
 
New England 0 0—0
Chicago 2 3—5

First half_1, Chicago, Nikolic, 4 (Gaitan), 28th minute; 2, Chicago, Nikolic, 5 (Schweinsteiger), 40th.

Second half_3, Chicago, Bronico, 1 (Katai), 78th; 4, Chicago, Gaitan, 1 (Katai), 85th; 5, Chicago, Frankowski, 1 (Gaitan), 89th.

Goalies_New England, Matt Turner, Cody Cropper; Chicago, David Ousted, Richard Sanchez.

Yellow Cards_Chicago, Kappelhof, 55th. New England, Caicedo, 58th.

Referee_Tim Ford. Assistant Referees_Adam Garner; Cory Richardson; Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Ted Unkel.

A_6,074.

Lineups

Chicago_David Ousted; Francisco Calvo, Jorge Luis Corrales, Johan Kappelhof; Przemyslaw Frankowski, Nico Gaitan, Aleksandar Katai, Dax McCarty (Cristian Martinez, 82nd), Djordje Mihailovic (Mo Adams, 61st), Bastian Schweinsteiger; Nemanja Nikolic (Brandt Bronico, 71st).

New England_Matt Turner; Jalil Anibaba, Edgar Castillo, Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Andrew Farrell; Luis Caicedo, Diego Fagundez, Zahibo (Juan Agudelo, 46th); Tajon Buchanan (DeJuan Jones, 74th), Juan Caicedo (Teal Bunbury, 46th), Carles Gil.

