Revolution, Impact finish in 0-0 draw in Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — Bruce Arena made his coaching debut with New England and Ignacio Piatti returned after missing 10 games for Montreal in a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

The Impact’s star midfielder had been sidelined because of leg injuries.

Evan Bush made four saves for the Impact (6-5-3), who have one win in their last four games.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner had one save for the Revolution (3-8-3) in New England’s second shutout of the season.

Montreal went 4-4-2 in Piatti’s absence. He couldn’t make the difference on Saturday, with both teams squandering chances to score.

The Impact were shown four yellow cards, all in a 10-minute span in the second half.

