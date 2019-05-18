Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Revolution, Impact finish in 0-0 draw in Montreal

May 18, 2019 5:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MONTREAL (AP) — Bruce Arena made his coaching debut with New England and Ignacio Piatti returned after missing 10 games for Montreal in a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

The Impact’s star midfielder had been sidelined because of leg injuries.

Evan Bush made four saves for the Impact (6-5-3), who have one win in their last four games.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner had one save for the Revolution (3-8-3) in New England’s second shutout of the season.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Montreal went 4-4-2 in Piatti’s absence. He couldn’t make the difference on Saturday, with both teams squandering chances to score.

The Impact were shown four yellow cards, all in a 10-minute span in the second half.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Academy freshmen climb Herndon Monumen

Today in History

1972: Nixon arrives in Moscow for historic summit

Get our daily newsletter.