Revolution-Impact, Sums

|New England
|0
|0—0
|Montreal
|0
|0—0
First half_None.
Second half_None.
Goalies_New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton; Montreal, Evan Bush, Clement Diop.
Yellow Cards_New England, Caicedo, 21st; Farrell, 56th; Agudelo, 66th. Montreal, Piatti, 80th; Shome, 82nd; Brault-Guillard, 89th; Piette, 90th.
Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Gianni Facchini; Logan Brown; Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Fotis Bazakos.
A_15,559.
___
New England_Matt Turner; Jalil Anibaba, Edgar Castillo (DeJuan Jones, 35th), Andrew Farrell; Teal Bunbury (Zahibo, 90th), Brandon Bye, Luis Caicedo, Diego Fagundez (Tajon Buchanan, 60th); Juan Agudelo, Carles Gil, Cristian Penilla.
Montreal_Evan Bush; Zachary Brault-Guillard, Zakaria Diallo, Jukka Raitala; Mathieu Choiniere (Ignacio Piatti, 66th), Daniel Lovitz, Samuel Piette, Shamit Shome, Saphir Taider; Orji Okwonkwo (Anthony Jackson-Hamel, 74th), Maximiliano Urruti.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.