Revolution-Impact, Sums

May 18, 2019 3:24 pm
 
New England 0 0—0
Montreal 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_None.

Goalies_New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton; Montreal, Evan Bush, Clement Diop.

Yellow Cards_New England, Caicedo, 21st; Farrell, 56th; Agudelo, 66th. Montreal, Piatti, 80th; Shome, 82nd; Brault-Guillard, 89th; Piette, 90th.

Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Gianni Facchini; Logan Brown; Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Fotis Bazakos.

A_15,559.

___

Lineups

New England_Matt Turner; Jalil Anibaba, Edgar Castillo (DeJuan Jones, 35th), Andrew Farrell; Teal Bunbury (Zahibo, 90th), Brandon Bye, Luis Caicedo, Diego Fagundez (Tajon Buchanan, 60th); Juan Agudelo, Carles Gil, Cristian Penilla.

Montreal_Evan Bush; Zachary Brault-Guillard, Zakaria Diallo, Jukka Raitala; Mathieu Choiniere (Ignacio Piatti, 66th), Daniel Lovitz, Samuel Piette, Shamit Shome, Saphir Taider; Orji Okwonkwo (Anthony Jackson-Hamel, 74th), Maximiliano Urruti.

