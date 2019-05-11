Listen Live Sports

Revolution win in Lapper’s debut 3-1 over Earthquakes

May 11, 2019 9:49 pm
 
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Juan Agudelo, Cristian Penilla and Carles Gil scored and the New England Revolution beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 in interim coach Mike Lapper’s debut Saturday night.

Lapper took over Thursday after Brad Friedel was fired.

Agudelo opened the scoring with a volley in the 18th minute. Edgar Castillo ran behind Penilla’s flick up the left channel and whipped in a cross as Agudelo cut in front of the defender to make the leaping connection.

Penilla smashed home a penalty kick in the 29th minute for the Revs (3-8-2). The Earthquakes’ Harold Cummings conceded the penalty by taking down Teal Bunbury in the area.

Gil made it 3-0 in the 68th minute. Tajon Buchanan dribbled into the area, making two cutbacks and having his first cross attempt blocked before sending a second cross into Gil, who settled it and punched it home.

Valeri Qazaishvili scored for the Quakes (3-6-2) in the 88th minute.

