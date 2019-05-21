Reyes’ homer lifts Paddack, Padres to 2-1 win over Arizona

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Franmil Reyes hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning to lift rookie Chris Paddack and the San Diego Padres to a 2-1 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.

The Padres snapped a three-game losing streak that had dropped them one game below .500 for the first time this season.

Luke Weaver (3-3) had outdueled Paddack (4-2) and got the first two outs in the sixth before allowing Greg Garcia’s two-out single to right and Reyes’ homer to center, his 15th.

Paddack allowed one run and five hits in six innings, struck out seven and walked one. Weaver allowed two runs and four hits in six innings and also had seven strikeouts and no walks.

Advertisement

Arizona used small ball to take a 1-0 lead in the third, with Nick Ahmed hitting a leadoff single and eventually scoring on Jarrod Dyson’s grounder.

San Diego got into a jam in the seventh when relievers Trey Wingenter and Adam Warren combined to issue three straight walks on 12 straight pitches with one out. Allen then struck out Dyson and got Ketel Marte to ground out to first.

Kirby Yates pitched the ninth for his 18th save.

BULLPEN

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Zack Godley (1-4, 7.90) is being moved to the bullpen.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Greinke (6-1, 2.78) needs three strikeouts for 2,500 in his career. When he started at San Diego on April 2, he struck out 10 and hit two home runs in an 8-5 win. He’s 13-2 with a 2.30 ERA and 156 strikeouts against 31 walks in 24 career starts against the Padres.

Padres: LHP Matt Strahm (1-3, 3.07) is scheduled to make his ninth start.

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.