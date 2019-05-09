Listen Live Sports

Reyna scores 3 goals, US romps 8-0 in CONCACAF U17s

May 9, 2019 11:52 pm
 
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Gio Reyna, a son of former U.S. national team captain Claudio Reyna, scored three goals to lead the Americans over Guadeloupe 8-0 on Thursday night at the CONCACAF Under-17 Championship.

The U.S. will play Panama on Sunday in the quarterfinals for the berth in the Under-17 World Cup.

Reyna, a member of the Borussia Dortmund youth system, scored the third U.S. goal in the 20th minute and the fifth in the 29th, then converted a penalty kick in the 42nd for a 6-0 halftime lead.

Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez scored off a pass from Reyna in the fourth minute and added a goal in the 68th. Griffin Yow scored in the 11th minute and Gianluca Busio in the 25th, and the U.S. got an own goal in the 70th.

Reyna, Busio and Ocampo-Chavez have four goals each in the tournament, and Yow three.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

