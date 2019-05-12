Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Reyna scores 5th goal as US qualifies for Under-17 World Cup

May 12, 2019 4:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Gio Reyna, a son of former U.S. national team captain Claudio Reyna, scored his fifth goal of the tournament as the Americans beat Panama 3-0 on Sunday and qualified for the Under-17 World Cup.

Gianluca Busio put the U.S. ahead in the 54th minute with his fifth goal of the CONCACAF Under-17 Championship. Reyna scored in the 60th and Ricardo Pepi added a goal in the 75th.

The U.S. advanced to the CONCACAF semifinals against Canada on Tuesday night. The Americans have qualified for 17 of 18 FIFA Under-17 men’s competitions.

The Under-17 World Cup will be played in Brazil from Oct. 5-27. The tournament originally was scheduled for Peru but was moved to Brazil by FIFA in March.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|17 Industry Briefing on Army Intellectual...
5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.