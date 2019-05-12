RHP Hernández goes on IL day after collecting 2,500th K

BOSTON (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have placed right-hander Félix Hernández on the 10-day injured list with a strained right shoulder, a day after he became the 36th pitcher in major league history to reach 2,500 strikeouts.

The 33-year-old Hernández is 1-4 with a 6.52 ERA and did not make it out of the third inning in a 9-5 loss to the Red Sox on Saturday, getting tagged for seven runs and six hits in 2 1/3 innings. He has allowed 14 runs in his last two starts over 7 1/3 innings and is 0-4 since winning his first start of the season.

He collected his milestone strikeout when he got rookie Michael Chavis looking with a 92 mph sinker.

They also optioned outfielder Braden Bishop to Triple-A Tacoma.

To fill the spots on the roster, they recalled right-hander Dan Altavilla from Double-A Arkansas and selected the contract of right-hander Parker Markel from Tacoma.

