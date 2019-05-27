Listen Live Sports

Rio champion Nurudinov DQ’d from London Olympics for doping

May 27, 2019 9:41 am
 
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — A weightlifting gold medalist at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics has been disqualified from the 2012 London Games for doping.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport’s new anti-doping tribunal stripped Ruslan Nurudinov of fourth place in London in the 105-kilogram weight class, the CAS said Monday .

Nurudinov, from Uzbekistan, later won the 105-kilogram world title in 2013, Olympic gold in 2016 and the 2018 Asian Games title.

He tested positive for the anabolic steroid oral turinabol in re-analysis of London samples.

The 27-year-old lifter now faces a ban from the International Weightlifting Federation, which provisionally suspended him in December.

The 105-kilogram gold medalist in London, Oleksiy Torokhtiy of Ukraine, was also provisionally suspended in December. CAS did not announce a ruling in his case Monday.

CAS also disqualified Mikalai Novikau of Belarus from the 85-kilogram class in London. Novikau, who originally placed eighth, tested positive for two anabolic steroids.

The CAS anti-doping tribunal was created to judge cases on behalf of the IOC and sports governing bodies. Verdicts can be challenged at the separate and long-standing appeals division of sport’s highest court.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

