Robles and the Nationals play division rival Philadelphia

Washington Nationals (14-18, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (18-14, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-4, 5.91 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Phillies: Zach Eflin (0-3, 3.34 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will host Washington in a matchup of division foes.

The Phillies are 14-9 against NL East teams. Philadelphia is slugging .429 as a unit. Sean Rodriguez leads the club with a .667 slugging percentage.

The Nationals are 7-7 on the road. The Washington pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.04. Patrick Corbin leads the team with a 3.71 earned run average. The Nationals won the last meeting 10-8. Tony Sipp recorded his first victory and Kurt Suzuki went 1-for-1 with a home run and three RBIs for Washington. Adam Morgan took his first loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 33 hits and is batting .287. Jean Segura is 15-for-38 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Victor Robles leads the Nationals with 13 RBIs and is batting .267. Juan Soto is 9-for-40 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .242 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Nationals: 3-7, .239 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 10-day IL (elbow), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin), Scott Kingery: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 10-day IL (infection), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Michael A. Taylor: day-to-day (wrist), Juan Soto: 10-day IL (back spasms), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot), Trea Turner: 10-day IL (finger), Anthony Rendon: 10-day IL (elbow), Matt Adams: day-to-day (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

