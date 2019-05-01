Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rockets-Warriors, Box

May 1, 2019 1:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       
HOUSTON (109)

Gordon 6-13 0-0 15, Tucker 3-5 4-4 13, Capela 5-7 4-8 14, Paul 6-14 4-4 18, Harden 9-19 8-9 29, Faried 0-1 0-0 0, Nene 0-0 0-0 0, G.Green 2-4 0-0 6, House Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Shumpert 0-4 0-0 0, Rivers 5-8 0-0 14. Totals 36-77 20-25 109.

GOLDEN STATE (115)

Iguodala 6-9 2-4 16, Durant 9-22 8-10 29, D.Green 6-10 3-3 15, Curry 6-16 5-5 20, Thompson 8-18 2-2 21, McKinnie 1-3 0-0 2, Looney 1-1 0-0 2, Jerebko 2-4 0-0 4, Bogut 0-1 0-0 0, Livingston 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 42-91 20-24 115.

Houston 20 29 26 34—109
Golden State 29 29 24 33—115

3-Point Goals_Houston 17-40 (Rivers 4-6, Tucker 3-5, Harden 3-7, Gordon 3-7, G.Green 2-3, Paul 2-7, House Jr. 0-1, Shumpert 0-4), Golden State 11-36 (Durant 3-6, Thompson 3-9, Curry 3-13, Iguodala 2-5, McKinnie 0-1, D.Green 0-2). Fouled Out_Capela. Rebounds_Houston 41 (Capela, Tucker 10), Golden State 45 (D.Green 12). Assists_Houston 17 (Paul 6), Golden State 24 (D.Green 7). Total Fouls_Houston 21, Golden State 23. Technicals_Nene, D.Green. A_19,596 (19,596).

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AIAA DEFENSE Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Confidence course challenges Marine recruits to face their fears

Today in History

1945: V-E Day is celebrated in America and Britain

Get our daily newsletter.