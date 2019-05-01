Rockets-Warriors, Box

HOUSTON (109)

Gordon 6-13 0-0 15, Tucker 3-5 4-4 13, Capela 5-7 4-8 14, Paul 6-14 4-4 18, Harden 9-19 8-9 29, Faried 0-1 0-0 0, Nene 0-0 0-0 0, G.Green 2-4 0-0 6, House Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Shumpert 0-4 0-0 0, Rivers 5-8 0-0 14. Totals 36-77 20-25 109.

GOLDEN STATE (115)

Iguodala 6-9 2-4 16, Durant 9-22 8-10 29, D.Green 6-10 3-3 15, Curry 6-16 5-5 20, Thompson 8-18 2-2 21, McKinnie 1-3 0-0 2, Looney 1-1 0-0 2, Jerebko 2-4 0-0 4, Bogut 0-1 0-0 0, Livingston 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 42-91 20-24 115.

Houston 20 29 26 34—109 Golden State 29 29 24 33—115

3-Point Goals_Houston 17-40 (Rivers 4-6, Tucker 3-5, Harden 3-7, Gordon 3-7, G.Green 2-3, Paul 2-7, House Jr. 0-1, Shumpert 0-4), Golden State 11-36 (Durant 3-6, Thompson 3-9, Curry 3-13, Iguodala 2-5, McKinnie 0-1, D.Green 0-2). Fouled Out_Capela. Rebounds_Houston 41 (Capela, Tucker 10), Golden State 45 (D.Green 12). Assists_Houston 17 (Paul 6), Golden State 24 (D.Green 7). Total Fouls_Houston 21, Golden State 23. Technicals_Nene, D.Green. A_19,596 (19,596).

