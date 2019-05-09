Rockets-Warriors, Box

Tucker 5-9 0-0 13, Gordon 5-14 6-6 19, Capela 3-10 0-0 6, Paul 3-14 5-6 11, Harden 10-16 8-10 31, Nene 2-2 2-2 6, G.Green 0-1 0-0 0, Shumpert 4-7 0-0 11, Rivers 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 33-79 21-24 99.
Iguodala 5-9 1-2 11, Durant 8-18 4-5 22, D.Green 3-8 0-0 8, Curry 9-23 4-5 25, Thompson 11-20 0-0 27, McKinnie 0-0 1-2 1, Jerebko 1-3 0-0 3, Looney 1-2 3-4 5, Livingston 1-2 0-0 2, Cook 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-85 13-18 104.
|Houston
|17
|26
|29
|27—
|99
|Golden State
|31
|26
|15
|32—104
3-Point Goals_Houston 12-41 (Tucker 3-5, Shumpert 3-6, Harden 3-9, Gordon 3-10, G.Green 0-1, Rivers 0-4, Paul 0-6), Golden State 13-37 (Thompson 5-10, Curry 3-11, D.Green 2-4, Durant 2-7, Jerebko 1-3, Iguodala 0-2). Fouled Out_D.Green. Rebounds_Houston 39 (Capela 14), Golden State 42 (D.Green 12). Assists_Houston 19 (Harden 8), Golden State 28 (D.Green 11). Total Fouls_Houston 20, Golden State 19. Technicals_D.Green. A_19,596 (19,596).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.