Rockies 10, Padres 7

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.265
|F.Reyes rf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.266
|Machado ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.252
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Renfroe lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.241
|France 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Myers cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Allen c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Margevicius p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Erlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Dickerson ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.182
|G.Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wieck p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Warren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Margot ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|7
|3
|10
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.305
|Story ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Dahl cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.319
|Reynolds 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|b-Murphy ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.203
|Tapia lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.313
|McMahon 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Wolters c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.301
|Senzatela p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Hampson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Oh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|35
|10
|13
|10
|3
|9
|San Diego
|001
|000
|204—
|7
|10
|1
|Colorado
|040
|100
|50x—10
|13
|0
a-singled for Erlin in the 7th. b-doubled for Reynolds in the 7th. c-struck out for Shaw in the 8th. d-singled for Warren in the 9th.
E_Myers (3). LOB_San Diego 6, Colorado 6. 2B_Garcia (4), Machado (4), Dahl (11), Tapia (8), McMahon (3), Murphy (5). HR_F.Reyes (11), off Oh; Blackmon (7), off Margevicius; Blackmon (8), off Margevicius; Tapia (5), off Wieck. RBIs_Garcia 2 (6), F.Reyes 3 (22), Machado (21), Dickerson (1), Blackmon 3 (25), Tapia 2 (18), McMahon (14), Wolters (10), Murphy 3 (13). SF_Machado. S_Senzatela.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (F.Reyes 2, Hosmer, Renfroe); Colorado 3 (Arenado, Reynolds, McMahon). RISP_San Diego 4 for 8; Colorado 5 for 8.
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Margevicius, L, 2-4
|5
|8
|5
|5
|1
|5
|92
|4.14
|Erlin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.94
|G.Reyes
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|19
|17.18
|Wieck
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|9
|6.75
|Warren
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|4.08
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela, W, 3-2
|6
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|7
|100
|5.35
|Estevez, H, 5
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.93
|Shaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.25
|Oh
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|19
|10.05
|Oberg
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|2.12
Inherited runners-scored_Wieck 3-3, Estevez 2-2. HBP_G.Reyes (Dahl). WP_G.Reyes.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:06. A_40,234 (50,398).
