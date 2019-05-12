Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rockies 10, Padres 7

May 12, 2019 6:31 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia 2b 4 1 2 2 1 1 .265
F.Reyes rf 5 1 1 3 0 1 .266
Machado ss 3 0 1 1 1 0 .252
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .269
Renfroe lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .241
France 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .209
Myers cf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .248
Allen c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Margevicius p 2 1 1 0 0 1 .273
Erlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Dickerson ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .182
G.Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Wieck p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Warren p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Margot ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .272
Totals 36 7 10 7 3 10
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon rf 4 2 2 3 1 1 .305
Story ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .275
Dahl cf 4 1 3 0 0 1 .319
Arenado 3b 3 1 0 0 2 1 .319
Reynolds 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .181
b-Murphy ph-1b 1 1 1 3 0 0 .203
Tapia lf 4 2 3 2 0 1 .313
McMahon 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .232
Wolters c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .301
Senzatela p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Hampson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .194
Oh p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 10 13 10 3 9
San Diego 001 000 204— 7 10 1
Colorado 040 100 50x—10 13 0

a-singled for Erlin in the 7th. b-doubled for Reynolds in the 7th. c-struck out for Shaw in the 8th. d-singled for Warren in the 9th.

E_Myers (3). LOB_San Diego 6, Colorado 6. 2B_Garcia (4), Machado (4), Dahl (11), Tapia (8), McMahon (3), Murphy (5). HR_F.Reyes (11), off Oh; Blackmon (7), off Margevicius; Blackmon (8), off Margevicius; Tapia (5), off Wieck. RBIs_Garcia 2 (6), F.Reyes 3 (22), Machado (21), Dickerson (1), Blackmon 3 (25), Tapia 2 (18), McMahon (14), Wolters (10), Murphy 3 (13). SF_Machado. S_Senzatela.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (F.Reyes 2, Hosmer, Renfroe); Colorado 3 (Arenado, Reynolds, McMahon). RISP_San Diego 4 for 8; Colorado 5 for 8.

Advertisement
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Margevicius, L, 2-4 5 8 5 5 1 5 92 4.14
Erlin 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 3.94
G.Reyes 1-3 1 3 3 1 0 19 17.18
Wieck 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 9 6.75
Warren 1 1 0 0 1 1 29 4.08
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Senzatela, W, 3-2 6 2-3 4 3 3 2 7 100 5.35
Estevez, H, 5 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 7 3.93
Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.25
Oh 2-3 4 4 4 0 1 19 10.05
Oberg 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 8 2.12

Inherited runners-scored_Wieck 3-3, Estevez 2-2. HBP_G.Reyes (Dahl). WP_G.Reyes.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:06. A_40,234 (50,398).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|17 Industry Briefing on Army Intellectual...
5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.