Rockies 10, Padres 7

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia 2b 4 1 2 2 1 1 .265 F.Reyes rf 5 1 1 3 0 1 .266 Machado ss 3 0 1 1 1 0 .252 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .269 Renfroe lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .241 France 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .209 Myers cf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .248 Allen c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250 Margevicius p 2 1 1 0 0 1 .273 Erlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Dickerson ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .182 G.Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wieck p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Warren p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Margot ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .272 Totals 36 7 10 7 3 10

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon rf 4 2 2 3 1 1 .305 Story ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .275 Dahl cf 4 1 3 0 0 1 .319 Arenado 3b 3 1 0 0 2 1 .319 Reynolds 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .181 b-Murphy ph-1b 1 1 1 3 0 0 .203 Tapia lf 4 2 3 2 0 1 .313 McMahon 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .232 Wolters c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .301 Senzatela p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Hampson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .194 Oh p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 35 10 13 10 3 9

San Diego 001 000 204— 7 10 1 Colorado 040 100 50x—10 13 0

a-singled for Erlin in the 7th. b-doubled for Reynolds in the 7th. c-struck out for Shaw in the 8th. d-singled for Warren in the 9th.

E_Myers (3). LOB_San Diego 6, Colorado 6. 2B_Garcia (4), Machado (4), Dahl (11), Tapia (8), McMahon (3), Murphy (5). HR_F.Reyes (11), off Oh; Blackmon (7), off Margevicius; Blackmon (8), off Margevicius; Tapia (5), off Wieck. RBIs_Garcia 2 (6), F.Reyes 3 (22), Machado (21), Dickerson (1), Blackmon 3 (25), Tapia 2 (18), McMahon (14), Wolters (10), Murphy 3 (13). SF_Machado. S_Senzatela.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (F.Reyes 2, Hosmer, Renfroe); Colorado 3 (Arenado, Reynolds, McMahon). RISP_San Diego 4 for 8; Colorado 5 for 8.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Margevicius, L, 2-4 5 8 5 5 1 5 92 4.14 Erlin 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 3.94 G.Reyes 1-3 1 3 3 1 0 19 17.18 Wieck 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 9 6.75 Warren 1 1 0 0 1 1 29 4.08 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Senzatela, W, 3-2 6 2-3 4 3 3 2 7 100 5.35 Estevez, H, 5 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 7 3.93 Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.25 Oh 2-3 4 4 4 0 1 19 10.05 Oberg 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 8 2.12

Inherited runners-scored_Wieck 3-3, Estevez 2-2. HBP_G.Reyes (Dahl). WP_G.Reyes.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:06. A_40,234 (50,398).

