Rockies 11, Diamondbacks 10

May 30, 2019 7:19 pm
 
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Marte cf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .279
Locastro lf 4 2 1 0 1 0 .278
Escobar 3b 5 2 2 3 0 1 .286
Jones rf 5 2 3 1 0 2 .281
Walker 1b 5 2 2 2 0 1 .247
Vargas 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .256
Ahmed ss 4 1 2 1 1 2 .282
Kelly c 5 0 3 1 0 1 .280
Clarke p 1 1 1 1 0 0 .400
McFarland p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Swihart ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .169
Godley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231
c-Cron ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Dyson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 43 10 16 9 2 12
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Tapia lf 6 1 1 0 0 1 .273
Story ss 6 3 4 0 0 2 .286
Dahl rf 5 2 4 2 1 0 .319
Arenado 3b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .336
Murphy 1b 5 1 3 3 1 1 .240
McMahon 2b 4 2 3 2 1 1 .260
Wolters c 3 0 1 2 0 0 .297
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Rodgers ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .303
Oh p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Daza cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .056
d-Desmond ph-cf 2 1 1 1 0 1 .244
Freeland p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .083
Bettis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .185
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dunn p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Iannetta c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Totals 44 11 18 11 4 11
Arizona 311 000 050 0—10 16 0
Colorado 322 010 020 1—11 18 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Bettis in the 5th. b-grounded out for Andriese in the 7th. c-struck out for Godley in the 8th. d-homered for Daza in the 8th. e-struck out for Oberg in the 9th. f-flied out for Chafin in the 10th.

E_Daza (1). LOB_Arizona 5, Colorado 10. 2B_Jones (14), Ahmed (17), Tapia (11), Story (11), McMahon (6). 3B_Locastro (1), Story (2). HR_Walker (9), off Freeland; Clarke (1), off Freeland; Escobar (14), off Dunn; Dahl (5), off Clarke; McMahon (6), off McFarland; Desmond (6), off Lopez. RBIs_Escobar 3 (45), Jones (35), Walker 2 (20), Ahmed (23), Kelly (15), Clarke (1), Dahl 2 (18), Arenado (47), Murphy 3 (23), McMahon 2 (21), Wolters 2 (18), Desmond (22). CS_Story (4). SF_Wolters.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Locastro); Colorado 3 (McMahon 2, Daza). RISP_Arizona 4 for 6; Colorado 5 for 9.

Runners moved up_Dahl. GIDP_Walker, Kelly, Swihart, Wolters.

DP_Arizona 1 (Vargas, Ahmed, Walker); Colorado 3 (Arenado, McMahon, Murphy), (Arenado, McMahon, Murphy), (Murphy, Story).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Clarke 2 4 5 5 2 3 55 5.19
McFarland 3 6 3 3 0 1 45 5.14
Andriese 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 4.25
Godley 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 7.20
Lopez 2-3 4 2 2 0 1 22 1.59
Chafin 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 21 3.38
Hirano, L, 1-3 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 17 5.75
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland 3 7 5 5 0 1 61 7.13
Bettis 2 1 0 0 0 4 27 4.54
Diaz, H, 1 2 2 0 0 0 3 25 2.70
Dunn 0 1 2 2 1 0 8 5.40
Shaw 1-3 4 3 3 0 0 18 3.71
McGee 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Oberg 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.73
Oh, W, 3-1 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 9.33

Dunn pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 2-0, McGee 1-0. HBP_Clarke (Arenado). WP_Clarke.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brian Knight; Second, John Libka; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:51. A_30,371 (50,398).

