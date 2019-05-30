Rockies 11, Diamondbacks 10

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Locastro lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Escobar 3b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.286
|Jones rf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.281
|Walker 1b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.247
|Vargas 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.282
|Kelly c
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|Clarke p
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|McFarland p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Swihart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Godley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|c-Cron ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Dyson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|43
|10
|16
|9
|2
|12
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tapia lf
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Story ss
|6
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Dahl rf
|5
|2
|4
|2
|1
|0
|.319
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.336
|Murphy 1b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|.240
|McMahon 2b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.260
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.297
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Rodgers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Oh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.056
|d-Desmond ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|Freeland p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Bettis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dunn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Iannetta c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Totals
|44
|11
|18
|11
|4
|11
|Arizona
|311
|000
|050
|0—10
|16
|0
|Colorado
|322
|010
|020
|1—11
|18
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Bettis in the 5th. b-grounded out for Andriese in the 7th. c-struck out for Godley in the 8th. d-homered for Daza in the 8th. e-struck out for Oberg in the 9th. f-flied out for Chafin in the 10th.
E_Daza (1). LOB_Arizona 5, Colorado 10. 2B_Jones (14), Ahmed (17), Tapia (11), Story (11), McMahon (6). 3B_Locastro (1), Story (2). HR_Walker (9), off Freeland; Clarke (1), off Freeland; Escobar (14), off Dunn; Dahl (5), off Clarke; McMahon (6), off McFarland; Desmond (6), off Lopez. RBIs_Escobar 3 (45), Jones (35), Walker 2 (20), Ahmed (23), Kelly (15), Clarke (1), Dahl 2 (18), Arenado (47), Murphy 3 (23), McMahon 2 (21), Wolters 2 (18), Desmond (22). CS_Story (4). SF_Wolters.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Locastro); Colorado 3 (McMahon 2, Daza). RISP_Arizona 4 for 6; Colorado 5 for 9.
Runners moved up_Dahl. GIDP_Walker, Kelly, Swihart, Wolters.
DP_Arizona 1 (Vargas, Ahmed, Walker); Colorado 3 (Arenado, McMahon, Murphy), (Arenado, McMahon, Murphy), (Murphy, Story).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clarke
|2
|4
|5
|5
|2
|3
|55
|5.19
|McFarland
|3
|6
|3
|3
|0
|1
|45
|5.14
|Andriese
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.25
|Godley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|7.20
|Lopez
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|22
|1.59
|Chafin
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|21
|3.38
|Hirano, L, 1-3
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|17
|5.75
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland
|3
|7
|5
|5
|0
|1
|61
|7.13
|Bettis
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|27
|4.54
|Diaz, H, 1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|2.70
|Dunn
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|8
|5.40
|Shaw
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|18
|3.71
|McGee
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Oberg
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.73
|Oh, W, 3-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|9.33
Dunn pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 2-0, McGee 1-0. HBP_Clarke (Arenado). WP_Clarke.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brian Knight; Second, John Libka; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_3:51. A_30,371 (50,398).
