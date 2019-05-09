Rockies 12, Giants 11

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Duggar rf 3 2 0 0 2 0 .259 Austin 1b 5 2 2 6 0 1 .325 Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Longoria 3b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .235 Williamson lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Pillar cf 5 2 2 0 0 1 .205 Crawford ss 4 2 1 1 1 2 .222 Garcia c 2 1 0 0 1 1 .000 d-Panik ph-2b 1 1 1 1 1 0 .231 Solano 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .333 e-Vogt ph-c 2 0 1 1 0 1 .364 Holland p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100 Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .258 Beede p 0 1 0 0 1 0 — Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bergen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Belt ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Totals 37 11 9 10 7 10

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon rf 5 2 2 0 1 2 .294 Story ss 4 2 2 1 1 0 .267 Arenado 3b 4 2 3 3 2 1 .322 Reynolds 1b 5 2 2 3 0 1 .194 Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Tapia lf 5 1 2 0 0 3 .298 Desmond cf 2 2 1 2 3 1 .204 McMahon 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .225 Iannetta c 3 1 1 2 2 1 .250 Freeland p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125 b-Dahl ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Murphy ph-1b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .192 Totals 37 12 14 12 9 11

San Francisco 002 303 012—11 9 0 Colorado 340 013 01x—12 14 2

a-popped out for Gott in the 4th. b-grounded out for Freeland in the 5th. c-singled for Shaw in the 6th. d-walked for Garcia in the 8th. e-doubled for Solano in the 8th. f-lined out for Bergen in the 8th.

E_Tapia (1), Desmond (2). LOB_San Francisco 6, Colorado 12. 2B_Pillar (4), Crawford (4), Vogt (2), Blackmon (12), Story (7), Reynolds (3), Tapia (7), Iannetta (4). HR_Austin (1), off Freeland; Austin (2), off Shaw; Arenado (10), off Holland; Reynolds (4), off Holland; Desmond (4), off Holland. RBIs_Austin 6 (9), Crawford (8), Solano (1), Panik (12), Vogt (3), Story (24), Arenado 3 (30), Reynolds 3 (14), Desmond 2 (17), Iannetta 2 (6), Murphy (7). SB_Story (8). S_Freeland.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Austin, Longoria, Vogt); Colorado 7 (Story, Reynolds 3, McMahon, Freeland 2). RISP_San Francisco 4 for 13; Colorado 7 for 16.

Runners moved up_Duggar, McMahon, Blackmon. GIDP_Williamson.

DP_Colorado 1 (Arenado, McMahon, Reynolds).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Holland 2 2-3 7 7 7 4 2 73 6.75 Gott 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 1.96 Beede, L, 0-1 2 3 2 2 3 2 56 18.69 Melancon 1 2 2 2 2 3 29 3.14 Bergen 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.46 Dyson 1 2 1 1 0 2 17 3.38 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland 5 4 5 3 4 3 98 5.84 Shaw, W, 2-0, BS, 1-1 1 1 3 3 2 2 32 2.35 Estevez, H, 4 1 1 1 1 1 2 22 4.32 Oberg, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.16 Davis, S, 6-6 1 3 2 2 0 3 26 2.13

Beede pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Estevez pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Gott 1-0, Melancon 1-1, Oberg 1-0. HBP_Melancon (Story). WP_Beede.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, James Hoye; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:56. A_25,368 (50,398).

