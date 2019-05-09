Rockies 12, Giants 11

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duggar rf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.259
|Austin 1b
|5
|2
|2
|6
|0
|1
|.325
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.235
|Williamson lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Pillar cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Crawford ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.222
|Garcia c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|d-Panik ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.231
|Solano 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|e-Vogt ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.364
|Holland p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Beede p
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bergen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Belt ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Totals
|37
|11
|9
|10
|7
|10
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.294
|Story ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.267
|Arenado 3b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|.322
|Reynolds 1b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.194
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Tapia lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.298
|Desmond cf
|2
|2
|1
|2
|3
|1
|.204
|McMahon 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Iannetta c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.250
|Freeland p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|b-Dahl ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Murphy ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.192
|Totals
|37
|12
|14
|12
|9
|11
|San Francisco
|002
|303
|012—11
|9
|0
|Colorado
|340
|013
|01x—12
|14
|2
a-popped out for Gott in the 4th. b-grounded out for Freeland in the 5th. c-singled for Shaw in the 6th. d-walked for Garcia in the 8th. e-doubled for Solano in the 8th. f-lined out for Bergen in the 8th.
E_Tapia (1), Desmond (2). LOB_San Francisco 6, Colorado 12. 2B_Pillar (4), Crawford (4), Vogt (2), Blackmon (12), Story (7), Reynolds (3), Tapia (7), Iannetta (4). HR_Austin (1), off Freeland; Austin (2), off Shaw; Arenado (10), off Holland; Reynolds (4), off Holland; Desmond (4), off Holland. RBIs_Austin 6 (9), Crawford (8), Solano (1), Panik (12), Vogt (3), Story (24), Arenado 3 (30), Reynolds 3 (14), Desmond 2 (17), Iannetta 2 (6), Murphy (7). SB_Story (8). S_Freeland.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Austin, Longoria, Vogt); Colorado 7 (Story, Reynolds 3, McMahon, Freeland 2). RISP_San Francisco 4 for 13; Colorado 7 for 16.
Runners moved up_Duggar, McMahon, Blackmon. GIDP_Williamson.
DP_Colorado 1 (Arenado, McMahon, Reynolds).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Holland
|2
|2-3
|7
|7
|7
|4
|2
|73
|6.75
|Gott
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.96
|Beede, L, 0-1
|2
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|56
|18.69
|Melancon
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|29
|3.14
|Bergen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.46
|Dyson
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|3.38
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|98
|5.84
|Shaw, W, 2-0, BS, 1-1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|2
|2
|32
|2.35
|Estevez, H, 4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|22
|4.32
|Oberg, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.16
|Davis, S, 6-6
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|26
|2.13
Beede pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Estevez pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Gott 1-0, Melancon 1-1, Oberg 1-0. HBP_Melancon (Story). WP_Beede.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, James Hoye; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:56. A_25,368 (50,398).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.