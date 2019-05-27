Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Rockies 4, Diamondbacks 3

May 27, 2019 7:52 pm
 
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dyson lf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .278
Vargas 2b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .253
Marte cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .274
Escobar 3b 3 0 1 1 2 0 .287
Walker 1b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Swihart rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Kelly c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Ahmed ss 5 1 2 1 0 0 .273
Avila c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .257
1-Locastro pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .292
Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Andriese p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Greinke p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .296
a-Cron ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Jones ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .279
Totals 40 3 9 3 3 6
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Tapia lf 5 1 1 1 1 1 .279
Dahl rf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .305
Arenado 3b 5 0 2 2 0 0 .336
Murphy 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .221
McMahon 2b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .244
Rodgers ss 4 0 1 0 1 0 .300
Wolters c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .296
Oh p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Daza cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .071
d-Story ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .270
Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Iannetta ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Gray p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .087
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Reynolds ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .193
Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Desmond ph-cf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .232
Totals 38 4 8 4 8 8
Arizona 000 101 100 00—3 9 0
Colorado 000 100 200 01—4 8 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Greinke in the 7th. b-walked for Diaz in the 7th. c-struck out for Lopez in the 9th. d-walked for Daza in the 9th. e-struck out for Oberg in the 9th. f-pinch hit for Shaw in the 10th.

1-ran for Avila in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 8, Colorado 11. 2B_Dyson (2), Rodgers (2), Desmond (12). 3B_Dyson (2). HR_Ahmed (4), off Diaz; Dahl (4), off Greinke. RBIs_Marte (38), Escobar (40), Ahmed (22), Tapia (21), Dahl (16), Arenado 2 (46). SB_Escobar (1), Locastro (3), Story (9). SF_Marte.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (Vargas, Walker 2, Swihart 2, Jones); Colorado 6 (Arenado, Murphy, Rodgers 3, Wolters). RISP_Arizona 1 for 10; Colorado 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_McMahon. GIDP_Avila.

DP_Colorado 1 (McMahon, Rodgers, Murphy).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke 6 4 1 1 2 6 98 2.78
Hirano, H, 5 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 14 5.79
Chafin 0 0 0 0 1 0 9 3.86
Bradley, BS, 2-2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 4.03
Lopez 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.86
Sherfy 1 1-3 0 0 0 4 1 42 0.93
Andriese, L, 3-3 1 2 1 1 0 0 14 4.40
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray 5 1-3 5 2 2 2 2 84 4.52
Diaz 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 24 4.91
Estevez 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 4.38
Oberg 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 1.88
Shaw 1 1 0 0 1 0 20 3.03
Oh, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 9.92

Chafin pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 2-0, Bradley 3-2, Andriese 2-0, Diaz 2-0. WP_Gray, Hirano.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, John Libka; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_4:23. A_35,604 (50,398).

