Rockies 4, Diamondbacks 3

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dyson lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Vargas 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.287
|Walker 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Swihart rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Kelly c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Ahmed ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Avila c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|1-Locastro pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Sherfy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Andriese p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Greinke p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|a-Cron ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Jones ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Totals
|40
|3
|9
|3
|3
|6
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tapia lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.279
|Dahl rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.305
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.336
|Murphy 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|McMahon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.244
|Rodgers ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Wolters c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Oh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Daza cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|d-Story ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Iannetta ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Gray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.087
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Reynolds ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.193
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Desmond ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Totals
|38
|4
|8
|4
|8
|8
|Arizona
|000
|101
|100
|00—3
|9
|0
|Colorado
|000
|100
|200
|01—4
|8
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Greinke in the 7th. b-walked for Diaz in the 7th. c-struck out for Lopez in the 9th. d-walked for Daza in the 9th. e-struck out for Oberg in the 9th. f-pinch hit for Shaw in the 10th.
1-ran for Avila in the 9th.
LOB_Arizona 8, Colorado 11. 2B_Dyson (2), Rodgers (2), Desmond (12). 3B_Dyson (2). HR_Ahmed (4), off Diaz; Dahl (4), off Greinke. RBIs_Marte (38), Escobar (40), Ahmed (22), Tapia (21), Dahl (16), Arenado 2 (46). SB_Escobar (1), Locastro (3), Story (9). SF_Marte.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (Vargas, Walker 2, Swihart 2, Jones); Colorado 6 (Arenado, Murphy, Rodgers 3, Wolters). RISP_Arizona 1 for 10; Colorado 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_McMahon. GIDP_Avila.
DP_Colorado 1 (McMahon, Rodgers, Murphy).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|98
|2.78
|Hirano, H, 5
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|14
|5.79
|Chafin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|3.86
|Bradley, BS, 2-2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.03
|Lopez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.86
|Sherfy
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|42
|0.93
|Andriese, L, 3-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|4.40
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|84
|4.52
|Diaz
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|24
|4.91
|Estevez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|4.38
|Oberg
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.88
|Shaw
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|3.03
|Oh, W, 2-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|9.92
Chafin pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 2-0, Bradley 3-2, Andriese 2-0, Diaz 2-0. WP_Gray, Hirano.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, John Libka; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_4:23. A_35,604 (50,398).
