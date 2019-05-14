Listen Live Sports

Rockies 5, Red Sox 4

May 14, 2019 11:09 pm
 
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon rf 5 1 1 2 0 2 .302
Story ss 5 2 1 0 0 3 .273
Arenado 3b 4 1 1 2 1 1 .317
Reynolds 1b 5 0 2 1 0 3 .195
Tapia lf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .298
Desmond dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .208
d-Murphy ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Dahl cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .308
Iannetta c 4 1 1 0 0 3 .250
Valaika 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .069
a-McMahon ph-2b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .229
Totals 39 5 6 5 2 24
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Benintendi lf 6 0 0 0 0 4 .265
Betts cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .279
Martinez rf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .316
Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 0 2 0 .263
Devers 3b 5 2 1 1 0 1 .331
Chavis 2b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .289
Pearce 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .111
b-Moreland ph-1b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .235
Nunez dh 4 0 1 0 1 1 .194
Leon c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .200
c-Bradley Jr. ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .149
Vazquez c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .286
Totals 42 4 9 4 4 10
Colorado 000 000 220 01—5 6 2
Boston 012 000 010 00—4 9 0

a-struck out for Valaika in the 8th. b-singled for Pearce in the 8th. c-walked for Leon in the 9th. d-struck out for Desmond in the 10th.

E_Arenado 2 (3). LOB_Colorado 3, Boston 9. 2B_Reynolds (4), Iannetta (5), Nunez (2). HR_Arenado (11), off Sale; Blackmon (9), off Workman; Chavis (7), off Freeland; Martinez (8), off Freeland; Devers (3), off Freeland. RBIs_Blackmon 2 (27), Arenado 2 (35), Reynolds (15), Martinez (25), Devers (22), Chavis (20), Moreland (30). SB_Nunez (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Tapia, Dahl); Boston 3 (Benintendi, Devers, Leon). RISP_Colorado 2 for 7; Boston 1 for 6.

LIDP_Nunez. GIDP_Chavis.

DP_Colorado 2 (McMahon, Reynolds), (Story, McMahon, Reynolds).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland 6 5 3 3 3 7 104 5.68
Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.16
Oberg 1 2 1 0 0 0 25 2.00
Estevez 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 3.72
Dunn, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 5.11
Davis, S, 7-7 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.45
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sale 7 3 2 2 0 17 108 4.24
Workman 1 2 2 2 0 2 20 2.37
Barnes 2 0 0 0 0 5 26 1.56
Brasier, L, 2-2 1 1 1 1 2 0 26 3.57

Estevez pitched to 1 batter in the 10th.

Inherited runners-scored_Dunn 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Sean Barber; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:42. A_35,804 (37,731).

