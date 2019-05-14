Rockies 5, Red Sox 4

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.302
|Story ss
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.273
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.317
|Reynolds 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.195
|Tapia lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.298
|Desmond dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.208
|d-Murphy ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Dahl cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Iannetta c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Valaika 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.069
|a-McMahon ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Totals
|39
|5
|6
|5
|2
|24
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Benintendi lf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.265
|Betts cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Martinez rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.316
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.263
|Devers 3b
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.331
|Chavis 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.289
|Pearce 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|b-Moreland ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Nunez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.194
|Leon c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|c-Bradley Jr. ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.149
|Vazquez c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Totals
|42
|4
|9
|4
|4
|10
|Colorado
|000
|000
|220
|01—5
|6
|2
|Boston
|012
|000
|010
|00—4
|9
|0
a-struck out for Valaika in the 8th. b-singled for Pearce in the 8th. c-walked for Leon in the 9th. d-struck out for Desmond in the 10th.
E_Arenado 2 (3). LOB_Colorado 3, Boston 9. 2B_Reynolds (4), Iannetta (5), Nunez (2). HR_Arenado (11), off Sale; Blackmon (9), off Workman; Chavis (7), off Freeland; Martinez (8), off Freeland; Devers (3), off Freeland. RBIs_Blackmon 2 (27), Arenado 2 (35), Reynolds (15), Martinez (25), Devers (22), Chavis (20), Moreland (30). SB_Nunez (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Tapia, Dahl); Boston 3 (Benintendi, Devers, Leon). RISP_Colorado 2 for 7; Boston 1 for 6.
LIDP_Nunez. GIDP_Chavis.
DP_Colorado 2 (McMahon, Reynolds), (Story, McMahon, Reynolds).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland
|6
|5
|3
|3
|3
|7
|104
|5.68
|Shaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.16
|Oberg
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|25
|2.00
|Estevez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.72
|Dunn, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|5.11
|Davis, S, 7-7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.45
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale
|7
|3
|2
|2
|0
|17
|108
|4.24
|Workman
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|20
|2.37
|Barnes
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|26
|1.56
|Brasier, L, 2-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|26
|3.57
Estevez pitched to 1 batter in the 10th.
Inherited runners-scored_Dunn 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Sean Barber; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_3:42. A_35,804 (37,731).
