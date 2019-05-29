Rockies 6, Diamondbacks 2

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dyson cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Marte 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Escobar 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.290
|Jones rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Locastro lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Avila c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.243
|Kelly p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Cron ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|2
|4
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tapia lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Story ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Dahl rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Arenado 3b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.333
|Murphy 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.224
|McMahon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.244
|Desmond cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Iannetta c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.267
|Senzatela p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Bettis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|29
|6
|7
|5
|4
|5
|Arizona
|001
|010
|000—2
|9
|1
|Colorado
|000
|200
|22x—6
|7
|1
a-lined out for Diaz in the 7th. b-grounded out for Crichton in the 8th.
E_Walker (4), Story (2). LOB_Arizona 10, Colorado 4. 2B_Marte (12), Locastro (3), Tapia (10), Murphy (7), McMahon (5). HR_Escobar (13), off Senzatela; Iannetta (4), off Kelly. RBIs_Escobar 2 (42), Murphy (20), McMahon 2 (19), Iannetta 2 (9). SB_Avila (1). S_Kelly, Senzatela.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 9 (Dyson 2, Walker 2, Kelly 4, Cron); Colorado 4 (Tapia, McMahon, Desmond 2). RISP_Arizona 1 for 12; Colorado 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Escobar, Ahmed, Avila 2, Dahl. GIDP_Jones, Murphy, Iannetta.
DP_Arizona 2 (Walker), (Escobar, Marte, Walker); Colorado 1 (Story, McMahon, Murphy).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kelly, L, 4-6
|6
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
|104
|4.83
|Crichton
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Bradley
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|29
|4.63
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela
|6
|9
|2
|2
|2
|2
|101
|5.81
|Diaz, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.86
|Bettis, S, 1-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|4.83
HBP_Bettis (Locastro). WP_Kelly.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:02. A_21,583 (50,398).
