Rockies 6, Diamondbacks 2

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dyson cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .275 Marte 2b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .276 Escobar 3b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .290 Jones rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Locastro lf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .333 Ahmed ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .278 Avila c 2 0 0 0 2 0 .243 Kelly p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Cron ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 35 2 9 2 2 4

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tapia lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .278 Story ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .266 Dahl rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .297 Arenado 3b 2 2 0 0 2 0 .333 Murphy 1b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .224 McMahon 2b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .244 Desmond cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .239 Iannetta c 3 1 2 2 0 0 .267 Senzatela p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .191 Bettis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 29 6 7 5 4 5

Arizona 001 010 000—2 9 1 Colorado 000 200 22x—6 7 1

a-lined out for Diaz in the 7th. b-grounded out for Crichton in the 8th.

E_Walker (4), Story (2). LOB_Arizona 10, Colorado 4. 2B_Marte (12), Locastro (3), Tapia (10), Murphy (7), McMahon (5). HR_Escobar (13), off Senzatela; Iannetta (4), off Kelly. RBIs_Escobar 2 (42), Murphy (20), McMahon 2 (19), Iannetta 2 (9). SB_Avila (1). S_Kelly, Senzatela.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 9 (Dyson 2, Walker 2, Kelly 4, Cron); Colorado 4 (Tapia, McMahon, Desmond 2). RISP_Arizona 1 for 12; Colorado 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Escobar, Ahmed, Avila 2, Dahl. GIDP_Jones, Murphy, Iannetta.

DP_Arizona 2 (Walker), (Escobar, Marte, Walker); Colorado 1 (Story, McMahon, Murphy).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kelly, L, 4-6 6 2-3 6 4 4 1 5 104 4.83 Crichton 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 Bradley 1 1 2 2 3 0 29 4.63 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Senzatela 6 9 2 2 2 2 101 5.81 Diaz, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.86 Bettis, S, 1-1 2 0 0 0 0 2 25 4.83

HBP_Bettis (Locastro). WP_Kelly.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:02. A_21,583 (50,398).

