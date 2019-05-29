Listen Live Sports

Rockies 6, Diamondbacks 2

May 29, 2019 12:02 am
 
< a min read
Arizona Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Dyson cf 5 0 1 0 Tapia lf 4 1 1 0
K.Marte 2b 5 1 2 0 Story ss 3 1 0 0
E.Escbr 3b 5 1 2 2 Dahl rf 4 0 0 0
A.Jones rf 4 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 2 2 0 0
C.Wlker 1b 4 0 0 0 D.Mrphy 1b 3 0 1 1
Lcastro lf 3 0 2 0 McMahon 2b 4 0 1 2
Ahmed ss 4 0 2 0 Desmond cf 4 1 2 0
A.Avila c 2 0 0 0 Innetta c 3 1 2 2
M.Kelly p 2 0 0 0 Snztela p 1 0 0 0
Crchton p 0 0 0 0 J.Diaz p 0 0 0 0
K.Cron ph 1 0 0 0 M.Rynld ph 1 0 0 0
A.Brdly p 0 0 0 0 Bettis p 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 2 9 2 Totals 29 6 7 5
Arizona 001 010 000—2
Colorado 000 200 22x—6

E_Story (2), C.Walker (4). DP_Arizona 2, Colorado 1. LOB_Arizona 10, Colorado 4. 2B_K.Marte (12), Locastro (3), Tapia (10), D.Murphy (7), McMahon (5). HR_E.Escobar (13), Iannetta (4). SB_A.Avila (1). S_M.Kelly (3), Senzatela (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Kelly L,4-6 6 2-3 6 4 4 1 5
Crichton 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Bradley 1 1 2 2 3 0
Colorado
Senzatela 6 9 2 2 2 2
Diaz W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bettis S,1-1 2 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Bettis (Locastro). WP_Kelly.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:02. A_21,583 (50,398).

