Rockies 6, Diamondbacks 2

Arizona Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi J.Dyson cf 5 0 1 0 Tapia lf 4 1 1 0 K.Marte 2b 5 1 2 0 Story ss 3 1 0 0 E.Escbr 3b 5 1 2 2 Dahl rf 4 0 0 0 A.Jones rf 4 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 2 2 0 0 C.Wlker 1b 4 0 0 0 D.Mrphy 1b 3 0 1 1 Lcastro lf 3 0 2 0 McMahon 2b 4 0 1 2 Ahmed ss 4 0 2 0 Desmond cf 4 1 2 0 A.Avila c 2 0 0 0 Innetta c 3 1 2 2 M.Kelly p 2 0 0 0 Snztela p 1 0 0 0 Crchton p 0 0 0 0 J.Diaz p 0 0 0 0 K.Cron ph 1 0 0 0 M.Rynld ph 1 0 0 0 A.Brdly p 0 0 0 0 Bettis p 0 0 0 0 Totals 35 2 9 2 Totals 29 6 7 5

Arizona 001 010 000—2 Colorado 000 200 22x—6

E_Story (2), C.Walker (4). DP_Arizona 2, Colorado 1. LOB_Arizona 10, Colorado 4. 2B_K.Marte (12), Locastro (3), Tapia (10), D.Murphy (7), McMahon (5). HR_E.Escobar (13), Iannetta (4). SB_A.Avila (1). S_M.Kelly (3), Senzatela (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Arizona Kelly L,4-6 6 2-3 6 4 4 1 5 Crichton 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Bradley 1 1 2 2 3 0 Colorado Senzatela 6 9 2 2 2 2 Diaz W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Bettis S,1-1 2 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Bettis (Locastro). WP_Kelly.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:02. A_21,583 (50,398).

