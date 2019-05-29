Rockies 6, Diamondbacks 2

|Arizona
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Dyson cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Tapia lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|K.Marte 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Story ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|E.Escbr 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Dahl rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jones rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|C.Wlker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Mrphy 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Lcastro lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|McMahon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Desmond cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|A.Avila c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Innetta c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|M.Kelly p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Snztela p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Crchton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Cron ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Rynld ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brdly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bettis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|Totals
|29
|6
|7
|5
|Arizona
|001
|010
|000—2
|Colorado
|000
|200
|22x—6
E_Story (2), C.Walker (4). DP_Arizona 2, Colorado 1. LOB_Arizona 10, Colorado 4. 2B_K.Marte (12), Locastro (3), Tapia (10), D.Murphy (7), McMahon (5). HR_E.Escobar (13), Iannetta (4). SB_A.Avila (1). S_M.Kelly (3), Senzatela (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Kelly L,4-6
|6
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Crichton
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|Colorado
|Senzatela
|6
|9
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Diaz W,1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bettis S,1-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Bettis (Locastro). WP_Kelly.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:02. A_21,583 (50,398).
