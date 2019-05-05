Rockies 8, Diamondbacks 7

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dyson cf-rf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .306 Marte ss-cf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .267 Peralta lf 5 0 2 1 0 2 .312 Escobar 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .302 Walker 1b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .314 Vargas 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .205 Swihart rf 3 2 2 2 1 0 .209 Ahmed ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .260 J.Murphy c 4 0 0 1 0 3 .200 Greinke p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .316 McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Flores ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .267 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 38 7 11 7 2 10

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .292 Story ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .270 D.Murphy 1b 3 1 0 1 0 0 .200 Arenado 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .305 Dahl cf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .303 Tapia lf 4 1 1 3 0 0 .271 McMahon 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .241 Wolters c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .292 Marquez p 2 0 1 2 0 0 .133 Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Desmond ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .186 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .180 Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 8 10 8 2 4

Arizona 012 002 020—7 11 2 Colorado 100 020 05x—8 10 1

a-walked for Estevez in the 7th. b-singled for McFarland in the 8th. c-grounded out for Oberg in the 8th.

E_Dyson (1), Escobar (3), Davis (1). LOB_Arizona 7, Colorado 4. 2B_Peralta (14), Walker (14), Blackmon (11), Wolters (7). 3B_Tapia (4). HR_Escobar (7), off Marquez; Swihart (2), off Marquez. RBIs_Peralta (24), Escobar 2 (21), Swihart 2 (8), J.Murphy (5), Flores (11), D.Murphy (6), Dahl (13), Tapia 3 (15), McMahon (13), Marquez 2 (2). SB_Dyson 2 (5). SF_Escobar, D.Murphy. S_Wolters.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Escobar, Walker, Greinke); Colorado 1 (D.Murphy). RISP_Arizona 3 for 10; Colorado 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Vargas, J.Murphy, Story, Blackmon.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke 6 6 3 3 0 4 93 3.42 McFarland, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 6.75 Bradley, L, 1-3 0 3 5 4 1 0 18 4.50 Chafin 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 2 3.86 Lopez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.68 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Marquez 6 7 5 5 2 9 102 3.46 Estevez 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 4.02 Oberg, W, 1-0 1 3 2 2 0 0 25 2.30 Davis, S, 5-5 1 0 0 0 0 0 18 0.77

Bradley pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-1, Lopez 1-0. WP_Marquez.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Scott Barry; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:09. A_40,262 (50,398).

