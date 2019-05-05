Rockies 8, Diamondbacks 7

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dyson cf-rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|Marte ss-cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Peralta lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.312
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.302
|Walker 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Vargas 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Swihart rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.209
|Ahmed ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|J.Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.200
|Greinke p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Flores ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|38
|7
|11
|7
|2
|10
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Story ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|D.Murphy 1b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Dahl cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.303
|Tapia lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.271
|McMahon 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Wolters c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Marquez p
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.133
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Desmond ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.186
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|8
|10
|8
|2
|4
|Arizona
|012
|002
|020—7
|11
|2
|Colorado
|100
|020
|05x—8
|10
|1
a-walked for Estevez in the 7th. b-singled for McFarland in the 8th. c-grounded out for Oberg in the 8th.
E_Dyson (1), Escobar (3), Davis (1). LOB_Arizona 7, Colorado 4. 2B_Peralta (14), Walker (14), Blackmon (11), Wolters (7). 3B_Tapia (4). HR_Escobar (7), off Marquez; Swihart (2), off Marquez. RBIs_Peralta (24), Escobar 2 (21), Swihart 2 (8), J.Murphy (5), Flores (11), D.Murphy (6), Dahl (13), Tapia 3 (15), McMahon (13), Marquez 2 (2). SB_Dyson 2 (5). SF_Escobar, D.Murphy. S_Wolters.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Escobar, Walker, Greinke); Colorado 1 (D.Murphy). RISP_Arizona 3 for 10; Colorado 4 for 9.
Runners moved up_Vargas, J.Murphy, Story, Blackmon.
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|6
|6
|3
|3
|0
|4
|93
|3.42
|McFarland, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|6.75
|Bradley, L, 1-3
|0
|3
|5
|4
|1
|0
|18
|4.50
|Chafin
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.86
|Lopez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.68
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Marquez
|6
|7
|5
|5
|2
|9
|102
|3.46
|Estevez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.02
|Oberg, W, 1-0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|25
|2.30
|Davis, S, 5-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|0.77
Bradley pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-1, Lopez 1-0. WP_Marquez.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Scott Barry; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:09. A_40,262 (50,398).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.