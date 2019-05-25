Rockies 8, Orioles 6

|Baltimore
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Villar ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Tapia lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|S.Wlkrs rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Story ss
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Givens p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Mancini 1b-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|D.Mrphy 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Smth Jr lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Desmond cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Ruiz 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Dahl rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Broxton cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Bre.Rdg 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Alberto 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sverino c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Wolters c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Means p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hoffman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kline p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Nunez ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Dunn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bleier p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Rynld ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Armstrn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P.Fry p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|C.Davis ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|Totals
|36
|8
|14
|8
|Baltimore
|031
|100
|100—6
|Colorado
|100
|200
|302—8
DP_Baltimore 2. LOB_Baltimore 5, Colorado 5. 2B_Villar (12), Mancini (16), Alberto (4), Severino (4), Dahl (13), Wolters (10). 3B_D.Murphy (1). HR_Smith Jr. (9), Broxton (1), R.Nunez (11), Story 2 (13), Arenado 2 (13). SB_Alberto (3). CS_S.Wilkerson (1). S_Means (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Means
|5
|7
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Kline H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bleier H,1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Armstrong BS,1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Fry
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Givens L,0-3
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Colorado
|Hoffman
|5
|7
|5
|5
|2
|3
|Diaz
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Dunn
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Shaw
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Oberg W,2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
J.Diaz pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
WP_Dunn, Fry.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:17. A_32,397 (50,398).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.