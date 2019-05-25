Rockies 8, Orioles 6

Baltimore Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Villar ss 5 0 1 1 Tapia lf 5 1 1 0 S.Wlkrs rf 5 0 0 0 Story ss 4 2 2 4 Givens p 0 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 4 2 3 2 Mancini 1b-rf 4 0 1 0 D.Mrphy 1b 3 0 2 0 Smth Jr lf 4 1 1 1 Desmond cf 4 0 0 0 R.Ruiz 3b 3 1 0 0 Dahl rf 4 1 2 0 Broxton cf 4 1 2 2 Bre.Rdg 2b 4 1 2 1 Alberto 2b 4 1 3 0 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 Sverino c 4 1 1 1 Wolters c 4 0 1 1 Means p 0 0 0 0 Hoffman p 2 0 0 0 Kline p 0 0 0 0 J.Diaz p 0 0 0 0 R.Nunez ph 1 1 1 1 Dunn p 0 0 0 0 Bleier p 0 0 0 0 M.Rynld ph 1 0 0 0 Armstrn p 0 0 0 0 B.Shaw p 0 0 0 0 P.Fry p 0 0 0 0 McMahon ph-2b 1 1 1 0 C.Davis ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Totals 35 6 10 6 Totals 36 8 14 8

Baltimore 031 100 100—6 Colorado 100 200 302—8

DP_Baltimore 2. LOB_Baltimore 5, Colorado 5. 2B_Villar (12), Mancini (16), Alberto (4), Severino (4), Dahl (13), Wolters (10). 3B_D.Murphy (1). HR_Smith Jr. (9), Broxton (1), R.Nunez (11), Story 2 (13), Arenado 2 (13). SB_Alberto (3). CS_S.Wilkerson (1). S_Means (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Means 5 7 3 3 2 4 Kline H,2 1 0 0 0 0 3 Bleier H,1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 Armstrong BS,1 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 Fry 1 1 0 0 0 0 Givens L,0-3 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 Colorado Hoffman 5 7 5 5 2 3 Diaz 1 1 1 1 0 2 Dunn 1 0 0 0 0 1 Shaw 1 2 0 0 0 2 Oberg W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 2

J.Diaz pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

WP_Dunn, Fry.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:17. A_32,397 (50,398).

