Rockies 8, Orioles 6

May 25, 2019 12:16 am
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .243
Wilkerson rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .245
Givens p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mancini 1b-rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .300
Smith Jr. lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .270
Ruiz 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .240
Broxton cf 4 1 2 2 0 2 .170
Alberto 2b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .305
Severino c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .244
Means p 0 0 0 0 1 0
Kline p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Nunez ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .227
Bleier p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Armstrong p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fry p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Davis ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .171
Totals 35 6 10 6 2 10
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Tapia lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .286
Story ss 4 2 2 4 1 1 .274
Arenado 3b 4 2 3 2 0 0 .325
Murphy 1b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .217
Desmond cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .225
Dahl rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .303
Rodgers 2b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .333
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wolters c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .292
Hoffman p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dunn p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .195
Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-McMahon ph-2b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .259
Totals 36 8 14 8 2 8
Baltimore 031 100 100—6 10 0
Colorado 100 200 302—8 14 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-homered for Kline in the 7th. b-grounded out for Dunn in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Shaw in the 8th. d-struck out for Fry in the 9th.

LOB_Baltimore 5, Colorado 5. 2B_Villar (12), Mancini (16), Alberto (4), Severino (4), Dahl (13), Wolters (10). 3B_Murphy (1). HR_Broxton (1), off Hoffman; Smith Jr. (9), off Hoffman; Nunez (11), off Diaz; Arenado (12), off Means; Story (12), off Armstrong; Arenado (13), off Armstrong; Story (13), off Givens. RBIs_Villar (20), Smith Jr. (29), Broxton 2 (4), Severino (11), Nunez (26), Story 4 (35), Arenado 2 (37), Rodgers (5), Wolters (15). SB_Alberto (3). CS_Wilkerson (1). S_Means.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Wilkerson, Smith Jr., Severino 2); Colorado 2 (Desmond, Hoffman). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 7; Colorado 2 for 4.

GIDP_Desmond, Wolters.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Alberto, Villar, Mancini), (Ruiz, Alberto, Mancini).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Means 5 7 3 3 2 4 100 2.96
Kline, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 18 3.95
Bleier, H, 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 9 10.24
Armstrong, BS, 1-1 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 13 6.08
Fry 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 3.32
Givens, L, 0-3 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 10 5.64
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hoffman 5 7 5 5 2 3 93 8.10
Diaz 1 1 1 1 0 2 15 4.50
Dunn 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.41
Shaw 1 2 0 0 0 2 20 2.61
Oberg, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.69

Diaz pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 1-1. WP_Dunn, Fry. PB_Severino (5).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:17. A_32,397 (50,398).

