Rockies 8, Orioles 6

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Wilkerson rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Givens p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Mancini 1b-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.270
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Broxton cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.170
|Alberto 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Severino c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|Means p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|Kline p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Nunez ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.227
|Bleier p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Armstrong p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Fry p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Davis ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|2
|10
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tapia lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Story ss
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.274
|Arenado 3b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.325
|Murphy 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Desmond cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Dahl rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.333
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wolters c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Hoffman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dunn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-McMahon ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Totals
|36
|8
|14
|8
|2
|8
|Baltimore
|031
|100
|100—6
|10
|0
|Colorado
|100
|200
|302—8
|14
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-homered for Kline in the 7th. b-grounded out for Dunn in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Shaw in the 8th. d-struck out for Fry in the 9th.
LOB_Baltimore 5, Colorado 5. 2B_Villar (12), Mancini (16), Alberto (4), Severino (4), Dahl (13), Wolters (10). 3B_Murphy (1). HR_Broxton (1), off Hoffman; Smith Jr. (9), off Hoffman; Nunez (11), off Diaz; Arenado (12), off Means; Story (12), off Armstrong; Arenado (13), off Armstrong; Story (13), off Givens. RBIs_Villar (20), Smith Jr. (29), Broxton 2 (4), Severino (11), Nunez (26), Story 4 (35), Arenado 2 (37), Rodgers (5), Wolters (15). SB_Alberto (3). CS_Wilkerson (1). S_Means.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Wilkerson, Smith Jr., Severino 2); Colorado 2 (Desmond, Hoffman). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 7; Colorado 2 for 4.
GIDP_Desmond, Wolters.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Alberto, Villar, Mancini), (Ruiz, Alberto, Mancini).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means
|5
|7
|3
|3
|2
|4
|100
|2.96
|Kline, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|3.95
|Bleier, H, 1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|10.24
|Armstrong, BS, 1-1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|6.08
|Fry
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|3.32
|Givens, L, 0-3
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|10
|5.64
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hoffman
|5
|7
|5
|5
|2
|3
|93
|8.10
|Diaz
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|4.50
|Dunn
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.41
|Shaw
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.61
|Oberg, W, 2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.69
Diaz pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 1-1. WP_Dunn, Fry. PB_Severino (5).
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:17. A_32,397 (50,398).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.