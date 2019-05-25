Rockies 8, Orioles 6

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .243 Wilkerson rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .245 Givens p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Mancini 1b-rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .300 Smith Jr. lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .270 Ruiz 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .240 Broxton cf 4 1 2 2 0 2 .170 Alberto 2b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .305 Severino c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .244 Means p 0 0 0 0 1 0 — Kline p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Nunez ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .227 Bleier p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Armstrong p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Fry p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Davis ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .171 Totals 35 6 10 6 2 10

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tapia lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .286 Story ss 4 2 2 4 1 1 .274 Arenado 3b 4 2 3 2 0 0 .325 Murphy 1b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .217 Desmond cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .225 Dahl rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .303 Rodgers 2b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .333 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wolters c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .292 Hoffman p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dunn p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .195 Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-McMahon ph-2b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .259 Totals 36 8 14 8 2 8

Baltimore 031 100 100—6 10 0 Colorado 100 200 302—8 14 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-homered for Kline in the 7th. b-grounded out for Dunn in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Shaw in the 8th. d-struck out for Fry in the 9th.

LOB_Baltimore 5, Colorado 5. 2B_Villar (12), Mancini (16), Alberto (4), Severino (4), Dahl (13), Wolters (10). 3B_Murphy (1). HR_Broxton (1), off Hoffman; Smith Jr. (9), off Hoffman; Nunez (11), off Diaz; Arenado (12), off Means; Story (12), off Armstrong; Arenado (13), off Armstrong; Story (13), off Givens. RBIs_Villar (20), Smith Jr. (29), Broxton 2 (4), Severino (11), Nunez (26), Story 4 (35), Arenado 2 (37), Rodgers (5), Wolters (15). SB_Alberto (3). CS_Wilkerson (1). S_Means.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Wilkerson, Smith Jr., Severino 2); Colorado 2 (Desmond, Hoffman). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 7; Colorado 2 for 4.

GIDP_Desmond, Wolters.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Alberto, Villar, Mancini), (Ruiz, Alberto, Mancini).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Means 5 7 3 3 2 4 100 2.96 Kline, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 18 3.95 Bleier, H, 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 9 10.24 Armstrong, BS, 1-1 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 13 6.08 Fry 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 3.32 Givens, L, 0-3 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 10 5.64 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hoffman 5 7 5 5 2 3 93 8.10 Diaz 1 1 1 1 0 2 15 4.50 Dunn 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.41 Shaw 1 2 0 0 0 2 20 2.61 Oberg, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.69

Diaz pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 1-1. WP_Dunn, Fry. PB_Severino (5).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:17. A_32,397 (50,398).

