Rockies rally to beat Giants 12-11 at wintry Coors Field

DENVER (AP) — Nolan Arenado homered among his three hits and Chris Iannetta hit a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning to lead the Colorado Rockies over the San Francisco Giants 12-11 on Thursday on a cold, sometimes wintry day at Coors Field.

Arenado reached base five times, starting with his 10th home run. Ian Desmond and Mark Reynolds also homered.

The announced temperature at first pitch was 39 degrees and a steady snow fell in the first inning.

Colorado won despite two home runs and a career-best six RBIs by Giants first baseman Tyler Austin. He hit a two-run homer in the third inning and a three-run shot in the sixth off Bryan Shaw (2-0) to tie the game at eight.

Advertisement

Iannetta put Colorado back in front against reliever Tyler Beede (0-1) in the sixth, and pinch-hitter Daniel Murphy singled off Austin’s glove to put the Rockies ahead 11-8.

Both teams scored a run in the eighth and the Giants got two more in the ninth off Wade Davis before he struck out Stephen Volt for his sixth save.

ANGELS 13, TIGERS 0

DETROIT (AP) — Albert Pujols became the third player with 2,000 career RBIs, hitting a solo homer in the third inning in Los Angeles’ rout of Detroit.

Pujols, Hank Aaron (2,297) and Alex Rodriguez (2,086) are the only players to reach the milestone since 1920. Babe Ruth is credited with 1,992 RBIs. Baseball’s official records don’t count the runs he drove in with Boston from 1914 through 1919.

Ryan Carpenter (0-1) threw Pujols a fastball and the slugger sent the 2-0 pitch deep into the right-field seats.

Angels starter Luke Bard pitched one inning, allowing two hits. Felix Pena (2-1) followed, giving up three hits and striking out seven.

Shohei Ohtani ended his 0-for-7 start with an RBI single in the two-run first. He finished 2 for 4.

Tommy La Stella hit his first of two homers, a two-run shot in the three-run second inning. Kole Calhoun hit a solo homer in the sixth inning.

CUBS 4, MARLINS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo homered and Chicago beat Miami for its 10th win in 11 games.

Bryant sparked a two-run first with his sixth homer in 12 games. Rizzo connected for the sixth time in 11 games with a two-run drive in the fifth against Trevor Richards.

The Cubs overcame another shaky outing by Yu Darvish, who walked six n just four innings. Though he allowed just one run and one hit, only 50 of his 97 pitches were strikes.

Mike Montgomery (1-0) threw three-hit ball over five scoreless innings in his return from a strained lat muscle and the NL Central-leading Cubs headed into a weekend series against second-place Milwaukee on a winning note.

The major league-worst Marlins lost for the 10th time in 12 games, and Richards (0-5) remained winless in eight starts. The right-hander gave up four runs and seven hits in five innings.

YANKEES 3, MARINERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — J.A. Happ and four relievers combined on a two-hitter, Cameron Maybin contributed with his bat and glove, and New York beat Seattle.

The Yankees won for the fourth time in five games and headed to Tampa Bay to play the AL East-leading Rays for the first time this year.

Domingo Santana homered with two outs in the ninth inning for Seattle, which has dropped nine of 11. The Mariners also lost second baseman Dee Gordon, who exited early after being hit around the right wrist by Happ’s pitch.

Happ (2-3) gave up one hit, a single by Tom Murphy in the fifth, and struck out seven. Aroldis Chapman got his eighth save in nine chances.

Mike Leake (2-4) allowed six hits in seven effective innings.

REDS 3, ATHLETICS 0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Derek Dietrich hit his fifth homer in six games, and Cincinnati snapped a 10-game interleague losing streak with a win over Oakland.

Tanner Roark and three relievers combined on a six-hitter to help the Reds avoid being swept by the A’s for the first time since 2004.

Eugenio Suárez homered and doubled twice for the Reds.

Roark (3-1) allowed three hits over six innings and got the A’s to hit into a pair of double plays while winning his third consecutive start. Roark walked two and struck out three.

Amir Garrett retired two batters, David Hernandez set down four and Raisel Iglesias pitched through a shaky ninth for his seventh save in nine tries.

A’s starter Chris Bassitt (1-1) allowed three runs, walked one and had nine strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings.

INDIANS 5, WHITE SOX 0, 5 INNINGS

CLEVELAND (AP) — Carlos Carrasco held Chicago to two hits, Jordan Luplow hit his first two home runs of the season and Cleveland won in a game called after five innings following a rain delay of 2 hours, 34 minutes.

Chicago right fielder Charlie Tilson slipped and fell on the wet grass in the fifth as he camped under a fly ball hit by Francisco Lindor that landed for an RBI double. The play capped a three-run inning and the game was stopped a few minutes later.

Carrasco (3-3) struck out six and didn’t walk a batter. He gave up an infield hit to José Abreu in the first before retiring the next nine hitters. Yonder Alonso doubled with two outs in the fourth, but Carrasco struck out James McCann to end an 11-pitch at-bat.

Luplow hit solo homers in the second and fifth off Manny Banuelos (2-2) as Cleveland split the four-game series.

ASTROS 4, RANGERS 2

HOUSTON (AP) — Josh Reddick hit the tiebreaking RBI single in the sixth inning and preserved the lead with a leaping grab over the wall in right field in the ninth, and Wade Miley struck out seven as Houston beat Texas for its fifth victory in six games.

The Rangers led off the ninth with a walk by Shin-Soo Choo, followed by a single from Elvis Andrus. Roberto Osuna struck out Nomar Mazara and Reddick robbed Hunter Pence of a possible go-ahead home run with a leaping grab over wall. Osuna struck out Joey Gallo to earn his ninth save.

Springer hit a solo homer in the third and Pence had a two-run shot in the fourth.

Miley (3-2) allowed two runs on two hits in six innings.

Mike Minor (3-3) gave up three runs on seven hits with five strikeouts in five innings.

CARDINALS 17, PIRATES 4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Marcell Ozuna drove in four runs and Dexter Fowler had three RBIs, leading St. Louis to a rout of Pittsburgh.

Paul Goldschmidt reached base four times and had three hits and two RBIs for the Cardinals, who managed just one run in their previous 21 innings but bounced back with 16 hits and recorded a season high in runs.

St. Louis, which won for just the second time in eight games, sent nine or more batters to the plate three times over the first six innings. The 17-run output is the most for the Cardinals since an 18-5 win over the Chicago Cubs on July 20, 2018.

Gregory Polanco homered and drove in three runs for the Pirates, who lost their second in a row.

Michael Wacha (3-0) allowed four runs and nine hits over 5 2/3 innings. Joe Musgrove (1-4) lasted just three innings for Pirates, giving up eight runs and six hits.

NATIONALS 6, DODGERS 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Patrick Corbin shut down the Dodgers’ powerful lineup again, pitching the Washington Nationals to a victory in the opener of a four-game series.

Corbin fired seven smooth innings and Howie Kendrick homered in the first as the Nationals ended a four-game slide and stopped the Dodgers’ 10-game home winning streak. The left-hander entered with a 3.59 career ERA against the Dodgers, but posted a 0.77 mark in four starts last year with Arizona. In two starts at Los Angeles last season, he gave up one earned run over 10 innings with 14 strikeouts.

Freese had two of the three hits against Corbin (2-1), who walked four and struck out eight. Max Muncy struck out four times for the Dodgers and left five runners on base. Rich Hill (0-1) took the loss after allowing three runs in five innings.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, BRAVES 2, 10 INNINGS

PHOENIX (AP) — David Peralta hit a tying homer with two outs in the ninth inning and Ketel Marte singled home the winning run in the 10th for Arizona.

Josh Donaldson put the Braves ahead 2-1 with a leadoff homer against Greg Holland in the top of the ninth. Luke Jackson retired the first two batters in the bottom half before Peralta sent a drive over the right field fence. Jackson had held opponents scoreless over his past 15 innings and converted his previous two save chances.

Nick Ahmed drew a leadoff walk from A.J. Minter (0-4) in the 10th and went to third on Carson Kelly’s single. With the infield playing in, Marte won it with a blooper that fell between two Braves in shallow right field for his second career walk-off hit.

Arizona right fielder Adam Jones took a potential two-run homer away from Ronald Acuña Jr. in the sixth. Called up from Triple-A Reno before the game, Jon DuPlantier (1-0) worked a scoreless inning for his first major league win.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.