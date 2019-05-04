Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Roldan helps Sounders tie Minnesota United 1-1

May 4, 2019 11:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Cristian Roldan scored and the Seattle Sounders played Minnesota United to a 1-1 draw Saturday night.

Minnesota’s Ike Opara cleared an entry that Roldan first-timed from well outside the area to make it 1-1 in the 41st minute. Defender Romain Métanire stumbled as he tried to stop the Seattle attack on the left side, setting up a cross that Opara headed directly to Roldan. He blasted a bending right-footer past the outstretched arms of diving goalkeeper Vito Mannone and just inside the post.

Opara opened the scoring for United in the 26th. Jan Gregus played a free kick from 30 yards out to the far post where Opara leaped to head home a side-netter.

Minnesota (4-3-3) is unbeaten in its last three games, conceding just one goal. Seattle (5-1-4) is winless in its last four games after a six-match unbeaten streak, including five wins, to open the season.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 The Children's Inn at NIH - An...
5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.