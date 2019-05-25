Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Romain Métanire scores, Minnesota United beat Dynamo 1-0

May 25, 2019 10:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Romain Métanire scored in the 20th minute and Vito Mannone had his fifth shutout of the season to help Minnesota United beat the Houston Dynamo 1-0 on Saturday night.

Métanire scored on a strike from the right flank that deflected off midfielder Boniek García and looped into the goal with a bounce off the far post.

Métanire blocked Romell Quioto’s right-footed shot in the 22nd minute to help preserve the clean sheet for Minnesota (6-4-3). Mannone made saves in the 29th and 49th minutes.

Houston dropped to 7-3-2.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Chief Data, Analytics Officers &...
5|29 AUSA Army Sustainment Hot Topic
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Paratrooper commemorates WW2 in France

Today in History

1932: Bonus Marchers arrive in Washington

Get our daily newsletter.