Roma’s hopes of qualifying for Champs League all but over

May 18, 2019 5:16 pm
 
Roma’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League all but disappeared after drawing at Sassuolo 0-0 in Serie A on Saturday.

The result left Roma two points behind Atalanta, which occupies fourth spot and the final qualifying spot for Europe’s top club competition.

A win for Atalanta at Italian champion Juventus on Sunday would end Roma’s hopes of making the Champions League as there is only one round of Serie A left after this weekend.

Edin Dzeko and Justin Kluivert hit the woodwork for Roma, which also had a goal disallowed for offside.

RELEGATION BATTLES

Udinese almost let slip a three-goal lead before beating Spal 3-2 to boost its chances of survival.

Stefano Okaka scored twice after Samir’s opener to give Udinese a healthy halftime lead, but Andrea Petagna and Mattia Valoti netted after the break.

Udinese moved five points clear of the drop zone and will be safe if Empoli fail to beat Torino on Sunday.

Genoa inched two points above the bottom three as a last-gasp penalty salvaged a 1-1 draw at home to Cagliari.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

