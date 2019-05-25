Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rooney gives DC United 1-1 tie with New England

May 25, 2019 11:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Wayne Rooney converted a penalty kick in the 90th minute to give D.C. United to a 1-1 tie with the New England Revolution on Saturday night.

D.C. United (7-4-4) took over sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference.

Rooney scored after taking a hard hit from New England goalkeeper Matt Turner in the 56th minute. Turner was given a red card and Brad Knighton entered the game as a substitute. Knighton made a diving stop on Rooney’s ensuing free kick over the wall from about 20 yards. He also got a hand on Rooney’s penalty kick, but couldn’t stop Rooney from picking up his eighth goal of the season.

Juan Agudelo’s header for his third goal off a cross from Cristian Penilla gave the Revolution (3-8-4) the lead just a couple minutes after they began playing a man down. New England, which has allowed the most goals in the league, had its second straight draw since veteran coach Bruce Arena took over.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Chief Data, Analytics Officers &...
5|29 AUSA Army Sustainment Hot Topic
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Paratrooper commemorates WW2 in France

Today in History

1932: Bonus Marchers arrive in Washington

Get our daily newsletter.