Rouyn-Noranda Huskies advance to Memorial Cup final

May 24, 2019 10:04 pm
 
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Felix Bibeau scored two third-period goals and the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies beat the Guelph Storm 6-4 on Friday night to set up a Memorial Cup final against the host Halifax Mooseheads.

Bibeau gave the Huskies a 4-3 lead from the slot 5:20 into the third with a shot goalie Anthony Popovich never saw, then added another from nearly the same spot to make it 5-3 with 7:27 to play.

Alex Beaucage, Joel Teasdale, Tyler Hinam and Rafael Harvey-Pinard also scored for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Huskies. Samuel Harvey made 34 saves.

Isaac Ratcliffe scored twice and Jack Hanley and Cedric Ralph added goals for the Ontario Hockey League champion Storm.

The title game is Sunday night. Rouyn-Noranda beat Halifax in six games in the QMJHL championship series and topped the Mooseheads 4-3 on Wednesday night in the round-robin finale. Rouyn-Noranda, Guelph and Halifax were all 2-1 in the round robin, with Halifax getting a spot in the final on a tiebreaker. The Western Hockey League champion Prince Albert Raiders were 0-3.

