Rouyn-Noranda Huskies win Memorial Cup junior title

May 26, 2019 10:03 pm
 
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies beat the Halifax Mooseheads one last time to win their first Memorial Cup.

Peter Abbandonato scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Rouyn-Noranda beat Halifax 4-2 on Sunday night in the winner-take-all major junior hockey finale.

Felix Bibeau, Joel Teasdale and Vincent Marleau also scored for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Huskies, and Samuel Harvey stopped 23 shots. Samuel Asselin and Raphael Lavoie scored for the Mooseheads.

Rouyn-Noranda beat Halifax in six games in the QMJHL final to win the President’s Cup and edged Mooseheads 4-3 on Wednesday night in the finale round-robin game in the four-team tournament.

In the semifinal Friday night, Rouyn-Noranda beat the Ontario Hockey League champion Guelph Storm 6-4.

