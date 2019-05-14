Royals 11, Rangers 5

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo lf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .287 Andrus ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .325 Guzman 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .184 Pence dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .298 Gallo cf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .256 Cabrera 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231 Mazara rf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .235 Odor 2b 3 2 2 0 1 1 .153 Forsythe 1b-ss 4 1 3 2 0 0 .305 Kiner-Falefa c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Totals 37 5 10 5 2 12

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield rf 4 3 3 1 0 1 .297 Lopez 2b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .250 Mondesi ss 5 0 1 1 0 2 .268 Gordon lf 5 2 2 2 0 0 .299 Dozier 3b 5 2 2 3 0 0 .321 Soler dh 5 1 3 2 0 0 .259 O’Hearn 1b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .186 Maldonado c 1 0 0 0 2 0 .179 Hamilton cf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .228 Totals 37 11 14 11 4 3

Texas 004 000 010— 5 10 0 Kansas City 360 000 20x—11 14 0

LOB_Texas 7, Kansas City 8. 2B_Gallo 2 (7), Odor 2 (4), Forsythe 2 (9), Merrifield 2 (10), Gordon (12), Dozier (8), Soler 2 (12), O’Hearn (6). 3B_Forsythe (1). RBIs_Andrus (26), Gallo 2 (30), Forsythe 2 (18), Merrifield (20), Lopez (1), Mondesi (34), Gordon 2 (33), Dozier 3 (24), Soler 2 (27), O’Hearn (14). SB_Gordon (1). CS_Merrifield (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 7 (Choo 4, Cabrera 2, Kiner-Falefa); Kansas City 4 (Lopez, Gordon, O’Hearn, Hamilton). RISP_Texas 3 for 13; Kansas City 9 for 19.

Runners moved up_Kiner-Falefa, Lopez.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miller, L, 1-3 1 2-3 7 8 8 2 1 60 9.51 Huang 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 1 29 3.18 Dowdy 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 39 7.17 Jurado 2 1-3 4 2 2 0 0 33 1.50 Martin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 8.76 Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Duffy, W, 2-1 5 7 4 4 1 6 107 3.97 Lovelady 0 2 0 0 0 0 8 3.75 Barlow 2 0 0 0 0 2 30 1.77 Diekman 1 1 1 1 1 3 22 3.00 Boxberger 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 5.51

Lovelady pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Huang 1-1, Jurado 1-0, Martin 1-0, Barlow 2-0. HBP_Huang (Merrifield), Dowdy (Maldonado). WP_Huang 2, Dowdy.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:24. A_19,410 (37,903).

