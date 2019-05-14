Royals 11, Rangers 5

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.287
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.325
|Guzman 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Pence dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.298
|Gallo cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.256
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Odor 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.153
|Forsythe 1b-ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.305
|Kiner-Falefa c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|5
|2
|12
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield rf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.297
|Lopez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Mondesi ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.268
|Gordon lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.299
|Dozier 3b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.321
|Soler dh
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.259
|O’Hearn 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.186
|Maldonado c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.179
|Hamilton cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Totals
|37
|11
|14
|11
|4
|3
|Texas
|004
|000
|010—
|5
|10
|0
|Kansas City
|360
|000
|20x—11
|14
|0
LOB_Texas 7, Kansas City 8. 2B_Gallo 2 (7), Odor 2 (4), Forsythe 2 (9), Merrifield 2 (10), Gordon (12), Dozier (8), Soler 2 (12), O’Hearn (6). 3B_Forsythe (1). RBIs_Andrus (26), Gallo 2 (30), Forsythe 2 (18), Merrifield (20), Lopez (1), Mondesi (34), Gordon 2 (33), Dozier 3 (24), Soler 2 (27), O’Hearn (14). SB_Gordon (1). CS_Merrifield (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 7 (Choo 4, Cabrera 2, Kiner-Falefa); Kansas City 4 (Lopez, Gordon, O’Hearn, Hamilton). RISP_Texas 3 for 13; Kansas City 9 for 19.
Runners moved up_Kiner-Falefa, Lopez.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miller, L, 1-3
|1
|2-3
|7
|8
|8
|2
|1
|60
|9.51
|Huang
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|29
|3.18
|Dowdy
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|39
|7.17
|Jurado
|2
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|33
|1.50
|Martin
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8.76
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Duffy, W, 2-1
|5
|7
|4
|4
|1
|6
|107
|3.97
|Lovelady
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.75
|Barlow
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|1.77
|Diekman
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|22
|3.00
|Boxberger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|5.51
Lovelady pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Huang 1-1, Jurado 1-0, Martin 1-0, Barlow 2-0. HBP_Huang (Merrifield), Dowdy (Maldonado). WP_Huang 2, Dowdy.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:24. A_19,410 (37,903).
