Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Royals 11, Rangers 5

May 14, 2019 11:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo lf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .287
Andrus ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .325
Guzman 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .184
Pence dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .298
Gallo cf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .256
Cabrera 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231
Mazara rf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .235
Odor 2b 3 2 2 0 1 1 .153
Forsythe 1b-ss 4 1 3 2 0 0 .305
Kiner-Falefa c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Totals 37 5 10 5 2 12
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield rf 4 3 3 1 0 1 .297
Lopez 2b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .250
Mondesi ss 5 0 1 1 0 2 .268
Gordon lf 5 2 2 2 0 0 .299
Dozier 3b 5 2 2 3 0 0 .321
Soler dh 5 1 3 2 0 0 .259
O’Hearn 1b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .186
Maldonado c 1 0 0 0 2 0 .179
Hamilton cf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .228
Totals 37 11 14 11 4 3
Texas 004 000 010— 5 10 0
Kansas City 360 000 20x—11 14 0

LOB_Texas 7, Kansas City 8. 2B_Gallo 2 (7), Odor 2 (4), Forsythe 2 (9), Merrifield 2 (10), Gordon (12), Dozier (8), Soler 2 (12), O’Hearn (6). 3B_Forsythe (1). RBIs_Andrus (26), Gallo 2 (30), Forsythe 2 (18), Merrifield (20), Lopez (1), Mondesi (34), Gordon 2 (33), Dozier 3 (24), Soler 2 (27), O’Hearn (14). SB_Gordon (1). CS_Merrifield (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 7 (Choo 4, Cabrera 2, Kiner-Falefa); Kansas City 4 (Lopez, Gordon, O’Hearn, Hamilton). RISP_Texas 3 for 13; Kansas City 9 for 19.

Runners moved up_Kiner-Falefa, Lopez.

Advertisement
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miller, L, 1-3 1 2-3 7 8 8 2 1 60 9.51
Huang 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 1 29 3.18
Dowdy 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 39 7.17
Jurado 2 1-3 4 2 2 0 0 33 1.50
Martin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 8.76
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Duffy, W, 2-1 5 7 4 4 1 6 107 3.97
Lovelady 0 2 0 0 0 0 8 3.75
Barlow 2 0 0 0 0 2 30 1.77
Diekman 1 1 1 1 1 3 22 3.00
Boxberger 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 5.51

Lovelady pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Inherited runners-scored_Huang 1-1, Jurado 1-0, Martin 1-0, Barlow 2-0. HBP_Huang (Merrifield), Dowdy (Maldonado). WP_Huang 2, Dowdy.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:24. A_19,410 (37,903).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.