The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Royals 12, Astros 2

May 7, 2019 11:08 pm
 
Kansas City Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mrrfeld 2b 5 3 4 5 Sprnger rf 2 0 1 1
Mondesi ss 5 1 2 1 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0
A.Grdon lf 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 1 1 1
H.Dzier 3b 5 1 1 1 Stassi 1b 1 0 0 0
Soler dh 4 2 2 1 Brntley lf 3 0 2 0
O’Hearn 1b 4 2 1 4 Kemp lf 1 0 0 0
Owings rf 4 1 1 0 Correa ss 4 0 0 0
Mldnado c 4 1 1 0 White dh-p 4 0 0 0
B.Hmltn cf 5 1 1 0 A.Diaz 1b-3b 3 1 1 0
R.Chrns c 3 0 1 0
Mrsnick cf 3 0 1 0
Totals 40 12 13 12 Totals 31 2 7 2
Kansas City 015 200 400—12
Houston 000 001 100— 2

DP_Kansas City 4. LOB_Kansas City 6, Houston 6. 2B_Mondesi (10), Owings (4), B.Hamilton (2), Brantley (10), Marisnick (4). 3B_Merrifield (6), H.Dozier (3). HR_Merrifield (6), Soler (9), O’Hearn (4), Bregman (10). SB_Merrifield (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Duffy W,1-1 6 2-3 6 2 2 3 5
Sparkman 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
Houston
McHugh L,3-4 3 7 8 8 3 3
Devenski 2 1 0 0 0 1
Valdez 3 5 4 4 0 0

McHugh pitched to 2 batters in the 4th

HBP_by Duffy (Springer), by Valdez (Owings). WP_Sparkman.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Brian Knight; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:45. A_30,377 (41,168).

