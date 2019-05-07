Royals 12, Astros 2

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 5 3 4 5 0 0 .299 Mondesi ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .284 Gordon lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .285 Dozier 3b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .342 Soler dh 4 2 2 1 1 0 .261 O’Hearn 1b 4 2 1 4 1 1 .202 Owings rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .147 Maldonado c 4 1 1 0 1 0 .189 Hamilton cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .196 Totals 40 12 13 12 4 5

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer rf 2 0 1 1 1 0 .288 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Bregman 3b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .283 Stassi 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .135 Brantley lf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .333 Kemp lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .191 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .296 White dh-p 4 0 0 0 0 2 .263 Diaz 1b-3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .222 Chirinos c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .272 Marisnick cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .269 Totals 31 2 7 2 3 8

Kansas City 015 200 400—12 13 0 Houston 000 001 100— 2 7 0

LOB_Kansas City 6, Houston 6. 2B_Mondesi (10), Owings (4), Hamilton (2), Brantley (10), Marisnick (4). 3B_Merrifield (6), Dozier (3). HR_Soler (9), off McHugh; O’Hearn (4), off McHugh; Merrifield (6), off Valdez; Bregman (10), off Duffy. RBIs_Merrifield 5 (19), Mondesi (33), Dozier (21), Soler (24), O’Hearn 4 (13), Springer (30), Bregman (24). SB_Merrifield (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Dozier, Soler, Hamilton); Houston 5 (Springer, Altuve 2, Marisnick 2). RISP_Kansas City 6 for 12; Houston 1 for 7.

GIDP_Altuve 2, Correa.

DP_Kansas City 4 (Merrifield, Mondesi, O’Hearn), (Dozier, Merrifield), (Mondesi, O’Hearn), (Mondesi, Merrifield, O’Hearn).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Duffy, W, 1-1 6 2-3 6 2 2 3 5 100 3.06 Sparkman 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 26 3.38 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McHugh, L, 3-4 3 7 8 8 3 3 69 6.37 White 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 0.00 Devenski 2 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.60 Valdez 3 5 4 4 0 0 44 4.91

McHugh pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.

Inherited runners-scored_Sparkman 2-1, Devenski 1-1. HBP_Duffy (Springer), Valdez (Owings). WP_Sparkman.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Brian Knight; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:45. A_30,377 (41,168).

