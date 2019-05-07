Listen Live Sports

Royals 12, Astros 2

May 7, 2019 11:08 pm
 
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b 5 3 4 5 0 0 .299
Mondesi ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .284
Gordon lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .285
Dozier 3b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .342
Soler dh 4 2 2 1 1 0 .261
O’Hearn 1b 4 2 1 4 1 1 .202
Owings rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .147
Maldonado c 4 1 1 0 1 0 .189
Hamilton cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .196
Totals 40 12 13 12 4 5
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer rf 2 0 1 1 1 0 .288
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Bregman 3b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .283
Stassi 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .135
Brantley lf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .333
Kemp lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .191
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .296
White dh-p 4 0 0 0 0 2 .263
Diaz 1b-3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .222
Chirinos c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .272
Marisnick cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .269
Totals 31 2 7 2 3 8
Kansas City 015 200 400—12 13 0
Houston 000 001 100— 2 7 0

LOB_Kansas City 6, Houston 6. 2B_Mondesi (10), Owings (4), Hamilton (2), Brantley (10), Marisnick (4). 3B_Merrifield (6), Dozier (3). HR_Soler (9), off McHugh; O’Hearn (4), off McHugh; Merrifield (6), off Valdez; Bregman (10), off Duffy. RBIs_Merrifield 5 (19), Mondesi (33), Dozier (21), Soler (24), O’Hearn 4 (13), Springer (30), Bregman (24). SB_Merrifield (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Dozier, Soler, Hamilton); Houston 5 (Springer, Altuve 2, Marisnick 2). RISP_Kansas City 6 for 12; Houston 1 for 7.

GIDP_Altuve 2, Correa.

DP_Kansas City 4 (Merrifield, Mondesi, O’Hearn), (Dozier, Merrifield), (Mondesi, O’Hearn), (Mondesi, Merrifield, O’Hearn).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Duffy, W, 1-1 6 2-3 6 2 2 3 5 100 3.06
Sparkman 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 26 3.38
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McHugh, L, 3-4 3 7 8 8 3 3 69 6.37
White 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 0.00
Devenski 2 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.60
Valdez 3 5 4 4 0 0 44 4.91

McHugh pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.

Inherited runners-scored_Sparkman 2-1, Devenski 1-1. HBP_Duffy (Springer), Valdez (Owings). WP_Sparkman.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Brian Knight; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:45. A_30,377 (41,168).

