Royals 12, Astros 2

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|3
|4
|5
|0
|0
|.299
|Mondesi ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.285
|Dozier 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.342
|Soler dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.261
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|2
|1
|4
|1
|1
|.202
|Owings rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.147
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.189
|Hamilton cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Totals
|40
|12
|13
|12
|4
|5
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.288
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Stassi 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.135
|Brantley lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Kemp lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|White dh-p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Diaz 1b-3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.272
|Marisnick cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|3
|8
|Kansas City
|015
|200
|400—12
|13
|0
|Houston
|000
|001
|100—
|2
|7
|0
LOB_Kansas City 6, Houston 6. 2B_Mondesi (10), Owings (4), Hamilton (2), Brantley (10), Marisnick (4). 3B_Merrifield (6), Dozier (3). HR_Soler (9), off McHugh; O’Hearn (4), off McHugh; Merrifield (6), off Valdez; Bregman (10), off Duffy. RBIs_Merrifield 5 (19), Mondesi (33), Dozier (21), Soler (24), O’Hearn 4 (13), Springer (30), Bregman (24). SB_Merrifield (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Dozier, Soler, Hamilton); Houston 5 (Springer, Altuve 2, Marisnick 2). RISP_Kansas City 6 for 12; Houston 1 for 7.
GIDP_Altuve 2, Correa.
DP_Kansas City 4 (Merrifield, Mondesi, O’Hearn), (Dozier, Merrifield), (Mondesi, O’Hearn), (Mondesi, Merrifield, O’Hearn).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Duffy, W, 1-1
|6
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|3
|5
|100
|3.06
|Sparkman
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|26
|3.38
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McHugh, L, 3-4
|3
|7
|8
|8
|3
|3
|69
|6.37
|White
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|0.00
|Devenski
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.60
|Valdez
|3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|44
|4.91
McHugh pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.
Inherited runners-scored_Sparkman 2-1, Devenski 1-1. HBP_Duffy (Springer), Valdez (Owings). WP_Sparkman.
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Brian Knight; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:45. A_30,377 (41,168).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.