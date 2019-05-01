Listen Live Sports

Royals 3, Rays 2

May 1, 2019 4:06 pm
 
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
B.Lowe 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .298
Pham lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .292
Choi dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .282
Diaz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .286
N.Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Garcia rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .257
Kiermaier cf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .260
Adames ss 4 0 2 2 0 0 .213
Perez c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .243
a-Zunino ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .217
Totals 34 2 8 2 2 5
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .287
Mondesi ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .286
Gordon lf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .295
Dozier 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .348
Soler dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Gutierrez 3b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .286
Owings rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .152
Maldonado c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .182
1-Gore pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .438
Gallagher c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .154
Hamilton cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .211
Totals 27 3 4 3 3 7
Tampa Bay 020 000 000—2 8 0
Kansas City 300 000 00x—3 4 1

a-struck out for Perez in the 7th.

1-ran for Maldonado in the 7th.

E_Kennedy (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 4. 2B_Garcia (6), Adames (5), Merrifield (6), Dozier (5), Maldonado (4). HR_Mondesi (4), off Stanek. RBIs_Adames 2 (6), Mondesi 2 (26), Gutierrez (4). SB_Kiermaier (4), Merrifield (6), Dozier (1). CS_Gore (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (B.Lowe, N.Lowe, Adames, Perez, Zunino); Kansas City 2 (Gutierrez, Owings). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 9; Kansas City 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Adames, Diaz, Gutierrez. LIDP_Kiermaier.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Gordon).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stanek, L, 0-1 1 3 3 3 1 0 28 2.81
Beeks 6 2-3 1 0 0 2 6 84 2.45
Wood 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Junis, W, 3-2 6 1-3 6 2 2 2 2 89 5.12
Diekman, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.55
Kennedy, S, 2-3 2 2 0 0 0 2 32 1.15

Inherited runners-scored_Diekman 1-0. HBP_Beeks (Gordon). PB_Maldonado (4).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:37.

