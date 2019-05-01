Royals 3, Rays 2

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Choi dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Diaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|N.Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Garcia rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.260
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.213
|Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|a-Zunino ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|2
|5
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Gordon lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Dozier 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.348
|Soler dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Gutierrez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Owings rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.152
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|1-Gore pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.438
|Gallagher c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Hamilton cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Totals
|27
|3
|4
|3
|3
|7
|Tampa Bay
|020
|000
|000—2
|8
|0
|Kansas City
|300
|000
|00x—3
|4
|1
a-struck out for Perez in the 7th.
1-ran for Maldonado in the 7th.
E_Kennedy (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 4. 2B_Garcia (6), Adames (5), Merrifield (6), Dozier (5), Maldonado (4). HR_Mondesi (4), off Stanek. RBIs_Adames 2 (6), Mondesi 2 (26), Gutierrez (4). SB_Kiermaier (4), Merrifield (6), Dozier (1). CS_Gore (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (B.Lowe, N.Lowe, Adames, Perez, Zunino); Kansas City 2 (Gutierrez, Owings). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 9; Kansas City 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Adames, Diaz, Gutierrez. LIDP_Kiermaier.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Gordon).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stanek, L, 0-1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|28
|2.81
|Beeks
|6
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|84
|2.45
|Wood
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Junis, W, 3-2
|6
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|2
|89
|5.12
|Diekman, H, 3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.55
|Kennedy, S, 2-3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|1.15
Inherited runners-scored_Diekman 1-0. HBP_Beeks (Gordon). PB_Maldonado (4).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:37.
